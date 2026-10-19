Michael Hrabal’s Confidence Is on Another Level After Getting First Pro Shutout

While the Roadrunners went on to lose the second game of the series against the Gulls, they did pick up a point, extending their point streak to four games. They are now 3-2-1 to begin the season. It’s a big turnaround after starting the season 0-2-0. Despite having all the offensive and defensive talent in the world, the Roadrunners need Hrabal at his best if they want to avoid having the same results they did at the start of this campaign. Friday’s shutout was a prime example of that.