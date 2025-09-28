A potential Vancouver Canucks trade target is off the board.
Anaheim signed McTavish to a six-year extension worth a total of $42 million. The center will earn $7 million in average annual value. His contract will kick in immediately as he's been an RFA since July 1.
This new contract will expire after the 2030-31 campaign, when McTavish will be entering his prime years at the age of 28. This extension also eats up two years of UFA eligibility.Ducks And McTavish Finally Come To Terms On A Six-Year Deal The Anaheim Ducks and Mason McTavish finally came to terms on a contract extension after missing a chunk of training camp and several weeks of negotiations and stalemates.
