A potential Vancouver Canucks trade target is off the board.

Anaheim signed McTavish to a six-year extension worth a total of $42 million. The center will earn $7 million in average annual value. His contract will kick in immediately as he's been an RFA since July 1.

This new contract will expire after the 2030-31 campaign, when McTavish will be entering his prime years at the age of 28. This extension also eats up two years of UFA eligibility.

Ducks And McTavish Finally Come To Terms On A Six-Year Deal

The Anaheim Ducks and Mason McTavish finally came to terms on a contract extension after missing a chunk of training camp and several weeks of negotiations and stalemates.

Drop a comment and share your perspective.