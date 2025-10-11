Arturs Silovs, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

Arturs Silovs was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick. So far, after Silovs’ debut for the Penguins, it seems like GM Kyle Dubas won that trade.

Silovs could not have had a better start to his Pittsburgh career as he posted a shutout in the season opener against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Despite the 24-year-old goaltender playing less than 20 games heading into this season, he played a perfect game in his Penguins debut.

Four Players Who Impressed In Their Debut With Their New Team

The 2025-26 season is underway, and each team has played at least once. The new faces of each team have made their debuts for the club, and some deserve to be highlighted as they stand out from the bunch.

Drop a comment and share your perspective.