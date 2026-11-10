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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #20: Flyers 3, Canucks 1
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game." In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Jonathan Lekkerimäki was one of Vancouver's most notable forwards. He scored the Canucks' only goal and finished the night with five shot attempts. One of those attempts almost tied the game late as Lekkerimäki beat Dan Vladař, but the puck hit the crossbar and stayed out.
Lekkerimäki's development has been a positive storyline this season. The Swedish forward looks more comfortable with the puck on his stick and is already up to seven goals on the campaign. If Lekkerimäki keeps ripping pucks as he did on Monday, he should finish near the top of the team's goal list this year.
Ian Beckenstein And Andrew Shaw
For those who may not know, Ian Beckenstein and Andrew Shaw are Vancouver's Video Coach and Assistant Video Coach. The two came in clutch for the team on Monday, identifying an offside that nullified a Flyers goal early in the third period. With the goal called back, the Canucks are now 1-0 on Coach's Challenges this year.
After the game, Head Coach Manny Malhotra credited Beckenstein and Shaw for a job well done. "Yeah, they did a great job of pulling up the different angles that they had and saw that the weak-side defenseman was off. So we weren't holding our breath too much on that one."
Filip Hronek
It felt like Filip Hronek never left the ice on Monday. The right-shot defender set a new career high in ice time for a regular-season game with 31:11 and logged 22:10 at even strength. For comparison, only center Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Zeev Buium had more total minutes than Hronek played at even strength.
Unsurprisingly, Hronek has been a workhorse for Malhotra this season. He is averaging 26:21 a night and has played at least 27 minutes on nine occasions. This year Hronek, ranks eighth among NHL defensemen in power play minutes at 67:53 and ranks second in total ice time among NHLers with 526:56.
Nov 9, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki (88) shoots around Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Oliver Bonk (59) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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