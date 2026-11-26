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3 Standouts From Game #27: Red Wings 5, Canucks 1
Nov 26, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #27: Red Wings 5, Canucks 1.
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver’s last game. This article will focus on the Canucks’ most recent 5–1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Paul Cotter
Paul Cotter scored the Canucks’ lone goal in their disappointing Wednesday-night effort, with this being his first goal in 21 games. He played in a total of 14:05 minutes, recording two shots, one block, and tying newcomer Cole Reinhardt for his team’s high in hits in the game with six.
Cotter also very nearly logged his second goal of the game near the end of the third period. He forced his way to Detroit’s net and brought the puck within reach of the back of the net, though Red Wings goaltender Daniil Tarasov was able to stop the potential goal.
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Drew O’Connor
After a string of lacklustre games, Drew O’Connor had himself a solid game, all things considered, alongside Vancouver’s third line. The winger played the second-most minutes of all Canucks forwards with 18:07, two seconds less than Filip Chytil. He recorded one shot, one hit, and used his speed to try and advance the puck into Detroit’s zone to generate chances for his team.
Stats-wise, it wasn’t a strong night for Vancouver as a whole, as defenders made up the team’s top-three in scoring chances generated. O’Connor was one of two Canucks forwards who logged the most scoring chances for his team with eight, though five of these were high-danger scoring chances.
Linus Karlsson
While he didn’t get on the scoresheet, Linus Karlsson was one of the Canucks’ most noticeable forwards during Wednesday’s game. He won multiple puck battles and continued to assert his usual effort on the forecheck while in the O-zone. The forward also found himself around Detroit’s net often, attempting to redirect the puck past Tarasov.
Karlsson had the fourth-highest minutes-played of the Canucks’ forwards on Wednesday with 16:35. He had a team-high four shots on goal and also registered a block and a hit in the effort. When it comes to scoring chances, he tied linemate O’Connor in scoring chances-for with eight.
Nov 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Paul Cotter (47) looks on during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
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