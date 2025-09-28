5 Vancouver Canucks To Watch In 2025 Pre-Season Game 4 Vs. The Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks start the second half of the 2025 pre-season on Sunday when they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver's lineup is projected to feature plenty of young talent, while Edmonton will be using a roster that resembles its projected opening night roster. Here is a look at five Canucks players to watch on Sunday.

Nils Åman

Time is slowly running out for Nils Åman to earn a spot on the opening night roster. The 25-year-old had a quiet training camp and has yet to have an impactful game during the pre-season. While he will need waivers to be sent down, it is looking more likely that Åman will start the season in the AHL.

Based on the projected lines for this game, Åman will get the opportunity to play with Kiefer Sherwood and Joseph LaBate. In theory, this trio should be able to provide plenty of physicality while also getting some of the softer matchups. Whether it is faceoff wins or strong defensive play, Åman will need to find a way to stand out against the Oilers.

Conor Garland

Sunday's game will be Conor Garland's first of the 2025 pre-season. He is projected to be on a line with Filip Chytil and Drew O'Connor, which is Vancouver's only trio featuring three NHL players. Garland is also projected to see some time on special teams based on the roster the Canucks are sending.

One thing to keep an eye on when it comes to Garland is if he can develop some chemistry with Chytil. Based on Vancouver's projected opening night roster, there is a good chance that the two will be on a line together once the season starts. If Garland and Chytil can work well together, it should help the Canucks build a strong top six for the 2025-26 campaign.

Joseph LaBate

LaBate is becoming a fan favourite among the fanbase. The 32-year-old has been a wrecking ball in his first two games as he has thrown massive hits and dropped the gloves multiple times during the pre-season. LaBate has also contributed offensively as he recorded a primary assist against the Seattle Kraken last Sunday.

As long as he doesn't get claimed on waivers, LaBate is projected to be a leader for the Abbotsford Canucks this season. He not only can stand up for teammates, but he also showed last year that he can contribute at the AHL level in a middle-six role. Ultimately, LaBate will be a player to watch this year and should become a quick fan favourite in Abbotsford.

Elias Pettersson

Defenceman Elias Pettersson continues to be a standout over the past few weeks. He has been a physical presence on the blue line and has recorded two blocked shots in each of his appearances in the pre-season. While the fight for blue line spots is tight, it appears that Pettersson has separated himself from the pack as he is projected to start the season in the NHL.

When it comes to Pettersson, something to keep an eye on is how he fares against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. While it is the pre-season, these are two of the best players in the world, which means shutting them down will not be easy. If Pettersson can win his matchup against Edmonton's top line, it should go a long way in helping him secure a spot on the opening night roster.

Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko is projected to start for the second time this pre-season. At the time of writing, it is unclear how many periods Demko will play, as there was no morning skate on Sunday. This will be a great opportunity for Demko to work on his timing, as, unlike his first appearance, he will be facing a roster full of NHL talent.

With so much riding on this season, the Canucks need to ensure that Demko is fully healthy and ready to go when the puck drops on October 9. One way to prepare is by facing shots from McDavid, Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evan Bouchard. Whether at even strength or on the power play, it will most likely be a busy night in the crease for Demko.

Canucks Projected Lines:

Max Sasson- Braeden Cootes- Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Joseph LaBate- Nils Åman- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor- Filip Chytil- Conor Garland

Arshdeep Bains- Aatu Räty- Linus Karlsson

Elias Pettersson- Hronek

Derek Forbort- Kirill Kudryavtsev

Marcus Pettersson- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Thatcher Demko

Nikita Tolopilo

