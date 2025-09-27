Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Philadelphia Flyers

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the Boston Bruins. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the Philadelphia Flyers.

2024–25 Season Stats

Team Stats:

Record: 33–39–10

Points: 76

Standings placement: 8th in Metropolitan Division

PP%: 15% (30th)

PK%: 77.6% (20th)

Goals:

Matvei Michkov (26)

Tyson Foerster (25)

Travis Konecny (24)

Owen Tippett (20)

Noah Cates (16)

Assists:

Travis Konecny (52)

Matvei Michkov (37)

Sean Couturier (30)

Bobby Brink (29)

Owen Tippett (23)

Points:

Travis Konecny (76)

Matvei Michkov (63)

Sean Couturier (45)

Owen Tippett / Tyson Foerster (43)

Bobby Brink (41)

Goaltenders:

Samuel Ersson

Record: 22–17–5

GAA: 3.14

SV%: .883

SO: 2

Points: N/A

Dan Vladar [CGY]

Record: 12–11–6

GAA: 2.80

SV%: .898

SO: 2

Points: 1A

Aleksei Kolosov

Record: 5–9–1

GAA: 3.59

SV%: .867

SO: N/A

Points: N/A

2025 Free Agency Rundown

The Flyers’ biggest organizational moves came before the free agency period actually opened. Off the heels of firing former head coach John Tortorella, Philadelphia brought on former Canucks bench boss Rick Tocchet. About a month after, they traded Ryan Poehling and two picks for Trevor Zegras. In free agency, they signed centre Christian Dvorak, goaltender Dan Vladar, and former Canuck Noah Juulsen.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Recent Examples Of Vancouver Canucks Who Played Regular Season Games The Same Year They Were Drafted

Canucks’ Vilmer Alriksson Has Eyes Set On Upcoming Season

3 Standouts From The Vancouver Canucks' 2025 Pre-Season Win Over The Seattle Kraken

2025–26 Season Series Preview

The last time the Flyers made the postseason was during the 2020 Bubble Playoffs. Since then, the team has only placed above 20th in the NHL once. Last season was one of the worst they have recorded since this playoff run, and given the often changing nature of the Metropolitan Division’s top teams, this may be likely to continue come 2025–26. New head coach Tocchet will be able to provide the team with a new voice, but his defence-first coaching mentality may not mesh well with offensively-creative players like Michkov and Zegras.

Vancouver will take on the Flyers twice within the span of 10 days in December. The Canucks visit Philadelphia first on December 22, with this being their final game before the start of the holiday break. Only two games after, the Canucks host the Flyers in Vancouver on December 30 in what will be Tocchet’s first game back since parting ways with the team back in May. These two games are part of a short stretch in which Vancouver only faces teams that finished lower than 25th in the league in 2024–25 — something they’ll want to take advantage of.

2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

Game 1: December 22, 4:30 pm PT @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Game 2: December 30, 7:00 pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Season Series Preview Articles

Boston Bruins

New York Islanders

New Jersey Devils

Buffalo Sabres

Detroit Red Wings

Utah Mammoth

Los Angeles Kings

San Jose Sharks

Anaheim Ducks

Florida Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning

Winnipeg Jets

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Minnesota Wild

New York Rangers

Montréal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals

Chicago Blackhawks

Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.