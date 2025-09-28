Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster For Game 4 Of The 2025 Pre-Season Versus The Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks continue their 2025 pre-season on Sunday with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT and will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Here is a look at the projected rosters for the game.
Nils Åman
Arshdeep Bains
Filip Chytil
Braeden Cootes
Conor Garland
Linus Karlsson
Joseph LaBate
Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Drew O'Connor
Aatu Räty
Max Sasson
Kiefer Sherwood
Derek Forbort
Filip Hronek
Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Kirill Kudryavtsev
Elias Pettersson
Marcus Pettersson
Thatcher Demko
Nikita Tolopilo
Leon Draisaitl
Trent Frederic
Adam Henrique
Issac Howard
Quinn Hutson
Mattias Janmark
Kasperi Kapanen
Curtis Lazar
Andrew Mangiapane
Connor McDavid
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Noah Philp
Josh Samanski
Matt Savoie
David Tomasek
Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm
Ty Emberson
Brett Kulak
Darnell Nurse
Troy Stecher
Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:
The Four Tiers Of The Vancouver Canucks’ Center Depth
Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Philadelphia Flyers
Recent Examples Of Vancouver Canucks Who Played Regular Season Games The Same Year They Were Drafted
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.