    Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster For Game 4 Of The 2025 Pre-Season Versus The Edmonton Oilers

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Sep 28, 2025, 18:15
    Updated at: Sep 28, 2025, 18:24

    The Vancouver Canucks continue their 2025 pre-season on Sunday with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT and will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Here is a look at the projected rosters for the game. 

    Vancouver Canucks:

    Forwards:

    Nils Åman
    Arshdeep Bains
    Filip Chytil
    Braeden Cootes
    Conor Garland
    Linus Karlsson
    Joseph LaBate
    Jonathan Lekkerimäki
    Drew O'Connor
    Aatu Räty
    Max Sasson
    Kiefer Sherwood

    Defence:

    Derek Forbort 
    Filip Hronek
    Pierre-Olivier Joseph
    Kirill Kudryavtsev
    Elias Pettersson
    Marcus Pettersson

    Goaltenders:

    Thatcher Demko
    Nikita Tolopilo

    Edmonton Oilers:

    Forwards:

    Leon Draisaitl
    Trent Frederic
    Adam Henrique 
    Issac Howard
    Quinn Hutson
    Mattias Janmark
    Kasperi Kapanen
    Curtis Lazar
    Andrew Mangiapane
    Connor McDavid
    Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
    Noah Philp 
    Josh Samanski
    Matt Savoie
    David Tomasek

    Defence:

    Evan Bouchard
    Mattias Ekholm
    Ty Emberson
    Brett Kulak
    Darnell Nurse
    Troy Stecher

    Goaltenders:

    Calvin Pickard
    Stuart Skinner

    Jan 18, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) battles with Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

