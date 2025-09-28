Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster For Game 4 Of The 2025 Pre-Season Versus The Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks continue their 2025 pre-season on Sunday with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT and will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Here is a look at the projected rosters for the game.

Vancouver Canucks:

Forwards:

Nils Åman

Arshdeep Bains

Filip Chytil

Braeden Cootes

Conor Garland

Linus Karlsson

Joseph LaBate

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Drew O'Connor

Aatu Räty

Max Sasson

Kiefer Sherwood



Defence:

Derek Forbort

Filip Hronek

Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Elias Pettersson

Marcus Pettersson

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko

Nikita Tolopilo

Edmonton Oilers:

Forwards:

Leon Draisaitl

Trent Frederic

Adam Henrique

Issac Howard

Quinn Hutson

Mattias Janmark

Kasperi Kapanen

Curtis Lazar

Andrew Mangiapane

Connor McDavid

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Noah Philp

Josh Samanski

Matt Savoie

David Tomasek

Defence:

Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm

Ty Emberson

Brett Kulak

Darnell Nurse

Troy Stecher

Goaltenders:

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner



