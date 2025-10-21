Åman, LaBate & Joseph Projected To Make Season Debuts As Canucks Take On The Penguins

The Vancouver Canucks could have very different-looking lines on Tuesday when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimäki have already been ruled out, while Teddy Blueger and Brock Boeser are unlikely to play based on the lines at morning skate. This means three players could be making their season debuts in Nils Åman, Joseph LaBate and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

As for goaltenders, it will be Kevin Lankinen, who will be making his third start of the season. Lankinen and Vancouver will be facing a familiar foe as Artūrs Šilovs is projected to start for the Penguins. Here is the projected lineup based on the morning skate, as per Sportsnet's Dan Murphy.

DeBrusk- Pettersson- Garland

Bains- Sasson- Kalrsson

Kane- Räty- Sherwood

O'Connor- Åman- LaBate

Hughes- Hronek

M. Pettersson- Myers

E. Pettersson- Joseph

Lankinen

Demko

As mentioned, it is projected that Åman, LaBate and Joseph will make their season debuts on Tuesday. Åman was called up from the AHL on Monday after recording three assists in his first four games. As for Joseph, he started the season on IR and was activated last week.

Lastly, LaBate is set to play his first game with the Canucks since March 28, 2017. The 32-year-old was drafted by Vancouver in 2011 but departed the organization after the 2017-18 season. Overall, LaBate has had a strong start to the campaign as he already has two goals and an assist in four games with the AHL Canucks.

Vancouver’s next match of their road trip takes place on Tuesday, in what will be their fourth of five away from Rogers Arena. The Canucks will take on the Penguins in what will be their first time facing former goaltender Artūrs Šilovs since trading him back in July. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

