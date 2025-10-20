How Former Canucks Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs Has Performed In His First Three Games With The Pittsburgh Penguins

Tomorrow, October 21, marks the first time the Vancouver Canucks will take on former goaltender Artūrs Šilovs since trading him to the Pittsburgh Penguins back in July. Šilovs has played solidly since taking a more expanded role in net with the Penguins, going as far as to record a shutout in his first game with the team. Here’s how the goalie has performed to start the season with his new team.

As mentioned, Šilovs’ first game with the Penguins was a spectacular one for him, with the goaltender stopping all 25 shots faced from the New York Rangers including five high-danger ones. He also stopped nine rebounds and one rush chance during this game. His goals-saved above average by the end of this game was 1.74.

A few days later, Šilovs and the Penguins took on the Rangers once again, though this time the outcome wasn’t in his favour. This time, Pittsburgh fell to New York by a score of 6–1, with the Rangers piling three goals on Šilovs during the second period. The former Canucks goaltender stopped 24 of 30 shots faced, with 13 of these shots being high-danger chances. This particular game tanked his otherwise sparkly GSAA, as he posted -2.56 in this stat during this match.

After five days off, Šilovs bounced back during his busiest night of the season so far. In a game against the Los Angeles Kings, the goaltender posted a SV% of .938 after facing 32 shots. Both of the goals he surrendered were the product of high-danger chances, though he did also stop seven of those during this game. The Canucks goaltender finished the game with a GSAA of 1.59.

Compared to the rest of the NHL, Šilovs has performed solidly. He ranks 23rd in the league in SV% for goaltenders who have played two or more games with .908%. He has faced the 19th most high-danger shots with 27 fired his way throughout his three games. His high-danger SV% of .778% ranks 31st in the NHL, tying him with Darcy Kuemper of the Kings. Interestingly, he is tied for the ninth-most rebounds faced with 24 on the season. Rebound control has been a struggle for Šilovs in the past, though the goaltender has since made improvements to his puck tracking to help alleviate that issue.

Vancouver faces Šilovs and the Penguins in Pittsburgh tomorrow at 4:00 pm PT, before heading to Tennessee to face the Nashville Predators. Their road trip concludes there, as after, they’ll return to Rogers Arena to take on the Montréal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers in a back-to-back at home.

