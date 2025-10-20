Vancouver Canucks Call Up Willander & Åman Ahead Of Matchup Against The Pittsburgh Penguins

The Vancouver Canucks have made three additional roster moves ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver has called up defenceman Tom Willander as well as center Nils Åman. The Canucks have also reassigned defenceman Jimmy Schuldt to the AHL after he was called up earlier this morning.

Willander gets his first call up the NHL a few days after scoring his first AHL goal. The 2023 first-round pick has recorded at least one shot in all four games this season and was playing on the Abbotsford Canucks top pair. Willander had a strong pre-season and was among the final players sent down to the AHL before the season started.

As for Åman, he has had a strong start to his 2025-26 campaign. In four games, he has three assists and also has at least one shot in every game he has played. Last year, Åman played 19 games in the NHL, recording one goal and six points.

Vancouver’s next match of their road trip takes place on Tuesday, in what will be their fourth of five away from Rogers Arena. The Canucks will take on the Penguins in what will be their first time facing former goaltender Artūrs Šilovs since trading him back in July. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Depth Will Be Tested With Recent Injuries To Blueger, Chytil & Lekkerimäki

Canucks Prospect Of The Month: How Riley Patterson Fits In With The Niagara IceDogs

Vancouver Canucks Announce Five Roster Moves Including Placing Filip Chytil & Jonathan Lekkerimäki On IR