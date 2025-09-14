Canucks’ Braeden Cootes Out For Game 2 Of Prospect Showcase Against The Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks have yet to make it to the regular season, and yet injuries have still managed to impact them. 2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes was taken out of last night’s prospect showcase matchup against the Seattle Kraken and will remain out of the lineup for tonight’s game, which started at 4:00 pm PT in Seattle.

Cootes’ absence from the lineup comes after Head Coach Manny Malhotra explained that he was taken out on Saturday night for “precautionary reasons.” The forward was taking part in his first prospects game for the Canucks, and his second organized event for the organization following the team’s prospect camp back in July. Thomas Drance of The Athletic confirmed Cootes' absence prior to the game's start.

Cootes, one of the team’s top prospects, slotted in as the top-line centre on the roster for last night’s game. With Cootes out for tonight, the lines will see some movement from their positions the night before, as Riley Patterson looks to slot in between Vilmer Alriksson and Jonathan Lekkerimäki.

After tonight’s game, the Canucks and their prospects will gather in Penticton for their 2025 Training Camp, taking place from September 18 to 21. Pre-season games begin following this, running from the 21 until October 3.

