Canucks Legends Play In First Game For Vancouver: 25 Years Ago Today

September 14 marks an important date in Vancouver Canucks history. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Daniel and Henrik Sedin’s first game played for the Canucks, taking place in their home country during the NHL pre-season. The respective second and third overall selections in the 1999 NHL Draft wowed in their organizational debut, but this ultimately paled in comparison to what they brought the city of Vancouver.

While this technically wasn’t the twins’ official regular season debut (as this was a pre-season game), this was their first time representing the Canucks organization in NHL play. The game took place at Globen Arena in Stockholm, against a Modo Hockey team that the organization has been familiar with throughout the years. Not only did the Sedins play for Modo at one point in their careers, but so did former Canucks captain and fellow legend Markus Näslund, as well as current NHLers William Nylander and Victor Hedman. Näslund also served as the club’s General Manager from 2010 to the end of the 2013–14 season.

The game itself was a successful one, with Vancouver taking a 5–2 win off the spellbinding efforts of their two star prospects. Both twins factored onto the scoresheet, with Daniel finding the back of the net. These efforts rolled through to the regular season, with the two making their official regular season NHL debuts on October 5 against the Philadelphia Flyers. By the end of the year, Daniel had scored an impressive 20 goals, while Henrik was only one point shy of 30.

Since this game, the Sedins have made a lasting impression on both the city of Vancouver and the Canucks. Not only do they hold most major records for the organization, they are also members of the Hockey Hall of Fame and are still pitching in with the team as Player Development Coaches. The Canucks franchise is entering its 56th season — the fact that the Sedins have been involved in it for over 25 years speaks volumes.

