Vancouver Canucks Fall 5-3 To The Seattle Kraken In Game 1 Of The 2025 Prospects Showcase

The Vancouver Canucks prospects kick off their 2025 Prospects Showcase with a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. All three Canucks goals came in the second period, with Vilmer Alriksson, Gabe Chiarot and Nick Poisson finding the back of the net. As for Alexei Medvedev, he had a strong night as he was able to come up with some highlight-reel saves to keep the game close.

Vancouver's prospects really struggled to maintain possession in this game. Seattle was able to attack in waves and eventually scored five straight in the second and third. Overall, it was not a great night from a defensive perspective as the Kraken were able to generate constant odd-man rushes throughout the night.

One positive for the Canucks was their physicality. Vancouver's prospects were able to deliver some massive hits and force turnovers on the forecheck. This level of commitment to playing a physical game was great to see, as it showed that the prospects were engaged all night and trying to wear down their opponent.

As for a concerning moment, during the third period, the Canucks announced that first-rounder Braeden Cootes would not return to the game. When meeting with the media after, Head Coach Manny Malhotra said that Cootes would be "reevaluated tomorrow to see how he feels." Losing Cootes ahead of tomorrow's rematch would be massive, considering that he plays on the first line and in all situations.

While this was a prospects game, the way Vancouver played was concerning. As mentioned, the Canucks struggled to keep possession which led to them giving up a multi-goal lead in the third period. Ultimately, Vancouver will need a much-better effort tomorrow if they want to leave the 2025 Prospects Showcase with a victory.

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

No Score

Second Period:

VAN- Vilmer Alriksson from Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Braeden Cootes

VAN- Gabe Chiarot from Riley Patterson and Josh Bloom

VAN- Nick Poisson from Elias Pettersson and Ben Berard

SEA- Jagger Firkus from Jani Nyman and Ville Ottavainen

Third Period:

SEA- Eduard Šalé from Blake Fiddler and Tyson Jugnauth

SEA- Berkly Catton

SEA- Nathan Villeneuve

SEA- Ville Ottavainen (ENG)

Up Next: Prospects Showcase vs Seattle Kraken, September 14, 2025 @ 4:00 pm PT



