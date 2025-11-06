Canucks Fall 5-2 To Blackhawks In Chaotic Wednesday Night Battle

The Vancouver Canucks kicked off their four-game homestand with a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Aatu Räty and Evander Kane scored the goals while Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 of the 27 shots he faced. As for the star of the game, that would be Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight, who made 43 saves in the victory.

Overall, this game was a mixture of chaos and frustration. Despite outshooting Chicago 45-28, the Canucks could not buy a goal until late in the third. By then, the Blackhawks had already built a four-goal lead, which was insurmountable for Vancouver.

One of the issues in this game was quantity over quality when it came to shots. While the Canucks did generate some chances from in tight, the majority of their shots ended up coming from distance. There were also moments where players elected to pass rather than get pucks on net, which ended up costing Vancouver in the end.

A good way to describe what happened is that despite having 45 shots on net, the Canucks did not get enough puck on Knight. While that may not sound logical, it was a reality on Wednesday night. As mentioned, Vancouver needs to work on the quality of shots, as even though he faced a high volume of shots, Wednesday was not a difficult outing for Knight.

"The first goal was just, there was a mistake on the goal," said Head Coach Adam Foote post-game. "And I think the next couple, maybe, I don't know if it's mental fatigue. Then you allow maybe frustration to come in, and you overpress. We've all been there as players, where you help a buddy out too quick, or you lose a little trust. Whatever it is, I'm not telling them it was one thing, but you're probably right about trying to do too much or help or overpress at times. That could happen in a game where you could easily be up three or four holes in the first two periods. Get one called back, and then you're coming off a trip where you have fatigue, and then all of a sudden you might be mentally a little bit frustrated."

The penalty kill was once again a story as the Canucks allowed a goal for the fourth straight game. Wednesday, it was Tyler Bertuzzi who scored with the man advantage as Chicago scored on their only power play. Post-game, Foote was asked about the penalty kill and why the team has struggled over the past few games.

"When goals are going in, doesn't matter what you say, it's not what you want. You're going to hear bad, but tonight was so different than, say, the last couple games, where I think it was a fatigue move. There was a time where we went down and pressed, and then next guy pressed, the next guy press, and the moment was wrong, but the guys were trying to do the right thing. And that could happen with mental fatigue."

Ultimately, there are positive and negative takeaways from this game. While Vancouver was able to dominate in terms of offensive possession time, the Canucks struggled in their own zone and were caught out of position on all four goals scored with Lankinen in net. As mentioned, Wednesday was a chaotic and frustrating night for not only the players but also the fans watching at Rogers Arena.

Stats and Facts:

- Canucks set season high with 45 shots

- Evander Kane led all players in this game with 10 shots on net

- Tom Willander extends his point streak to two games

- Pierre-Olivier Joseph records his first point with Vancouver

Scoring Summary:

1st Period:

No Scoring

2nd Period:

No Scoring

3rd Period:

3:06- CHI: Tyler Bertuzzi (4) from Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Murphy

6:46- CHI: Tyler Bertuzzi (5) from Connor Bedard and Artyom Levshunov (PPG)

7:39- CHI: Ilya Mikheyev (4) from Ryan Donato and Oliver Moore

11:37- CHI: Tyler Bertuzzi (6) from Louis Crevier (3), Ryan Donato

16:49- VAN: Aatu Räty (1) from Pierre-Olivier Joseph

18:00- VAN: Evander Kane (3) from Quinn Hughes and Tom Willander

19:00- CHI: Connor Bedard (7) from Spencer Knight (ENG)

Up Next:

The Canucks continue their four-game homestand on Saturday when they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last season, the two teams split their season series, with the Canucks going 1-0-1. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

The Best Moments From Each Of The Canucks’ 6 Pre-Game Videos

Garland Returns, Lankinen Starts As Canucks Host Blackhawks

Predicting The Outcome Of The Canucks’ Upcoming Four-Game Homestand

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.