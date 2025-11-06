The Best Moments From Each Of The Canucks’ 6 Pre-Game Videos

It’s official: Mike Pohorly, his team, and the Vancouver Canucks have put out yet another banger. The extended cut for this year’s pre-game video is now out on YouTube, so fans who have yet to check it out on the jumbotron can take in the high-flying action for themselves.

Last year, I rated the Vancouver Canucks’ five pre-game videos out of 10. With the introduction of another new — and equally as thrilling — video, let’s take a look at the best moment from each of the past six.

2019–20: The Zombie Army

There’s a lot to digest from the “Zombie Army” video that was released during the Canucks’ 50th season. From the corpse-like enemies who are surprisingly deft on the ice, to the silent yet slightly eerie atmosphere of an ice rink preparing to host a spirited battle, this video has a lot of memorable looks to it. It’s a vintage Elias Pettersson one-timer that gets the team the victory, shattering the zombie goaltender with its power and allowing former captain Bo Horvat to plant the Canucks’ flag in the middle of the ice, signalling that they’ve defended their city from the hostile horde.

I’ve mentioned before that the bulk of this video’s emotional impact comes from nods to the past, with Canucks alumni such as Dave Babych and Stan Smyl decked out in flying skates and cheering the team on from the bench. The best part, in my opinion, is a clip that can’t be more than five seconds long, showing the players entering the arena surrounded by images of past Canucks teams that have come only threads away from the victory that the franchise craves. It’s Chris Tanev and Alex Edler that do the most storytelling in this part, not even uttering a word as both defencemen send a quick glance towards a white towel hanging on a beam. It’s such a simple clip, but does so much within the viewer’s mind.

2021–22: Heroes Return

“Heroes Return” is a fun homage to superhero movies in which the Canucks are real-life superheroes tasked with bringing life back to the dystopian city of Vancouver. As a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this was a fun one to watch — especially in my first game back at Rogers Arena after over a year of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guessing which player was walking through a snowstorm, standing alone in a desolate desert, or looking over the city from his tall tower was a neat part that kept me engaged.

There’s a different feeling when watching this video in the crowded arena. When Horvat, Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and the rest of the group put their hands together at center ice, sending power rippling through the stands, they’re able to bring the energy back to Rogers Arena. Suddenly, the empty stands are filled with cheering fans donning the trademark blue and green. For many, watching this in Rogers Arena and seeing fans all gathered together to support a common ally — the sport of hockey — hit a different nerve. One that calls to the resilience of the human spirit and the long-missed sense of community that felt like it faded while in isolation. It’s why this video, which is the only one to not feature the opposing team of the night’s logo as an enemy, represents more than just a rallying cry — but a welcome back as well.

2022–23: Power Rising: Part One

Canucks Power Rising: Part One.

A special thank-you to Canucks partner, Parq Hotel for providing shooting locations. Thank you to all the Vancouver film crew and the following companies who...

“Power Rising: Part One” brings a fun, lighthearted element to the pre-game videos. This was also the first pre-game video featuring a prolific actor, as Cobie Smudlers, noted Canucks fan, starred as the team’s mission handler. Players are then shown in undercover spy roles, posing as car valets, chefs, and bartenders. The video blends on-ice action with off-ice combat, as J.T. Miller is seen tussling with an enemy in the rafters, while Pettersson runs from a helicopter chasing him at the top of a building. It’s dynamic, action-packed, and everything you’d want from an action spy thriller trailer.

There’s a lot to like from this video in terms of the elaborate special effects on the ice and the action off of it. The part that has always stuck out to me, however, is one particular part of the off-ice fighting scenes. Tyler Myers, dressed as a chef, kicks an enemy to the ground before hurling him across a prep table. It’s a moment that just makes you chuckle.

2023–24: Protocol V

PROTOCOL V: ACTIVATED - Canucks In-Arena Opening Video

Vancouver Canucks in partnership with Brightlight Pictures. Thank-you to all the crew and companies that supported this project. MBS Equipment Co. Canada, Ke...

“Protocol V” brings more than just the players in front of the camera, as head coach Rick Tocchet, general manager Patrik Allvin, assistant general managers Émilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato, and even Sportsnet’s Randip Janda make their pre-game video debuts in this year’s. The Canucks’ victory in this particular video feels like a collaboration between all facets of the organization, something reflected in the futuristic elements of virtual flying pucks and the blue-collar elements of pulling a large chain from the mysterious portal.

Emotionally, the best part of this video is watching the players work together to link the chain, joined by former Canucks goaltender Kirk McLean. It’s a physical and visual symbol of the Canucks’ legacy being passed from one generation to another, from one Canucks icon to the present-day team. Visually speaking, it’s hard to argue against this shot of Hughes doing a flip over a robotic skull while carrying the puck on his stick.

2024–25: The Call of Destiny

“The Call of Destiny” features Smudlers in her second pre-game video, this time representing a mythical-like figure who urges the team to answer the call. The visuals in this video are stunning, featuring walls of ice and shots of players dressed in their best skiing gear and goggles as they wander inside crystalline caves and come face-to-face with themselves. On the ice, the whirling of snow flurries make the players’ skating appear that much more dramatic.

In this video, it’s the opening shots that really hammer home the crisp atmosphere of this video. Flakes of snow fill the dark screen, opening viewers up to the world of a snowy rink featuring a lone Pettersson skating amidst mist and a singular light. From there, the video whisks viewers to the mountains, soaring over snow-capped peaks lit dimly by a cloud-covered sky before honing in on a pensive Hughes. The beauty of ice and what comes out of it takes center stage in this video.

2025–26: Mission Home

2025-26 Canucks Opening Film - Extended Edition

An opposing team’s spaceship descends over the city. Get ready Vancouver - it’s time for Mission Home.Every game, the logo changes for the next challenger. F...

“Mission Home” is a callback to space-explorer shows like Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek, except featuring Justin Hartley, McLean, and the 2025–26 Canucks. Dressed in their best flying gear, the team is welcomed onto the screen with bright yellow lights and white smoke blowing behind them. The combined efforts of young fans back on earth and the team fighting enemy pucks in outer space result in compelling, high-tech visuals of spacecrafts surrounded by beams of light and energy.

As you can probably tell from the rest of these videos, I’m a sucker for a good punch of emotional impact, hence why the players’ travels back home takes the cake for the best part in this video. The distant cheers of “Go Canucks Go” played in tandem with a faded montage of iconic moments in Canucks history churns within the players’ minds. Conor Garland reflects on these moments with awe, eyes glistening as the past memories evolve into the present. It’s the final boost the team needs to send themselves through the enemy forcefield and back home, being sure to send a wave to the young fans who helped them complete their mission.

