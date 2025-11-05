Garland Returns, Lankinen Starts As Canucks Host Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks will welcome back a key member of their lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks. After missing the last three games with an injury, Conor Garland will draw back into the lineup on Wednesday night. Garland is also projected to play on the first power play unit, as he was seen practicing with the group during the morning skate.

As for goaltending, Kevin Lankinen will get his sixth start of the season. The 30-year-old is 2-3-0 so far this year with a save percentage of .885. Lankinen has already defeated the Blackhawks once this season, stopping 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory.

Teddy Blueger also returned to the ice but will not suit up on Wednesday. The 31-year-old has only played two games this season and is dealing with his second injury of the campaign. Blueger's last game was on October 19, which was the same day he scored his only goal of the season.

Lastly, Vancouver announced that Kirill Kudryavtsev had been sent down to the AHL. The 21-year-old did not play a game for the Canucks during his recent call-up, which occurred on October 26. With the new call-up rules, Kudryavtsev can not be recalled until November 8, as he must play at least one game with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Vancouver returns to Rogers Arena for a four-game homestand, which kicks off with a match against Chicago on Wednesday night. This will be the second time the Canucks face the Blackhawks this season, as they won their last outing 3–2 in the shootout. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

