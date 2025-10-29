Canucks Forward Conor Garland Exits Game Against The New York Rangers

Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, it did. The Vancouver Canucks’ points leader on the season, Conor Garland, left today’s game against the New York Rangers. Before leaving the game, Garland logged 15:30 minutes played and had two shots on goal.

Garland’s absence was first noted at the start of the third period, when he did not join the team on the bench. The team later announced he would not be returning to finish the game. While the cause is currently unknown, some have been quick to point out a heavy hit that Rangers forward Sam Carrick threw on the Canucks forward.

While the start of the 2025–26 season has been somewhat negative due to injuries, Garland was one of the bright spots with his consistent play on all sides of the ice. He has logged big chunks of minutes on both the power play and penalty kill for Vancouver while consistently being one of the main forwards called upon to defend against an empty net or to generate offence in overtime.

Garland joins an absence list filled with many of Vancouver’s key players. This includes Nils Höglander, Filip Chytil, Teddy Blueger, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Quinn Hughes, Victor Mancini, and Derek Forbort. If he misses more than just tonight’s game, he’ll be the eighth player and fifth forward to be out for the Canucks.

After tonight, the Canucks will prepare to embark on a three-game road trip, taking on the St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, and Nashville Predators during this span.

