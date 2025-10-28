Comparing The Canucks & Rangers Since The J.T. Miller Trade

January 31, 2025, was a significant day for both the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers. After weeks of speculation, the two organizations agreed to a deal that would send J.T. Miller to the Rangers along with Erik Brännström and Jackson Dorrington. In return, the Canucks received Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Nearly nine month later, Miller is set to return to Rogers Arena for the first time. Overall, it should be an emotional night filled with plenty of cheers and maybe even some boos. In honour of Miller returning to Vancouver, here is a comparison of how the two organizations have done since the trade.

Team Stats As Of February 1, 2025

Record:

Vancouver Canucks: 41 GP, 20-17-4, 44 points, .537 points percentage

New York Rangers: 42 GP, 18-19-5, 41 points, .488 points percentage

Goals For/Against:



Vancouver Canucks: 116 GF, 122 GA

New York Rangers: 129 GF, 129 GA

Special Teams:

Vancouver Canucks: 21.2% PP, 82.7% PK

New York Rangers: 14.4% PP, 77.5% PK

Shots Per Game:

Vancouver Canucks: 25.7 SF, 27.3 SA

New York Rangers 27.1 SF, 28.0 SA

Faceoffs:

Vancouver Canucks: 46.7%

New York Rangers: 53.7%

Based on the stats, the Canucks have found more success than the Rangers since the trade. Vancouver's picked up more wins, has a high points percentage and been better overall on special teams. That said, New York leads in a few categories, including faceoff percentage and total goals.

The Miller trade will be discussed throughout the fan base for years. Some feel the organization should have never traded him, while others believe the Canucks made the right decision. Regardless of which side people are on, it is safe to say that Miller had a significant impact on the organization, as he recorded 437 points during his 404 regular-season games.

Vancouver’s next game is the last of this three-game homestand, as they’ll be welcoming the Rangers on Tuesday. This is the first time Canucks fans will see Miller at Rogers Arena since he was traded to New York at the end of January. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

“It Was Like Home Away From Home”: Former Canucks Forward J.T. Miller Speaks Ahead Of Return To Rogers Arena

Canucks Defenceman Tom Willander Expected To Make NHL Debut Against The New York Rangers

Vancouver Canucks Call Up Willander & Change Injury Status Of Two Defensemen

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.