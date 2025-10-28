Canucks Defenceman Tom Willander Expected To Make NHL Debut Against The New York Rangers

As more and more members of the Vancouver Canucks go down with injury, more players are getting opportunities to showcase themselves. Tom Willander is the latest to crack the lineup this season, as he took line rushes alongside Pierre-Olivier Joseph and is expected to play in tonight’s game against the New York Rangers.

“Just play. He’s a smart player. He’s got good skill, he’s got good feet. Just keep guys in front of you and extend your coverage and make hard plays,” Canucks head coach Adam Foote said of what he expects from Willander tonight.

Willander signed his entry-level contract back in May and started the 2025–26 season with the Abbotsford Canucks. He has played in five games with the Canucks’ AHL affiliate, scoring a goal and an assist during that span of time. Willander was called up the week prior after the Canucks sent Victor Mancini back down to the AHL, though he did not slot into any of the two games he was with the team for.

While Willander’s NHL debut is a positive thing in general, the circumstances that have caused it are negative. The defenceman was called up to Vancouver after fellow Canucks defenders Quinn Hughes, Derek Forbort, and Victor Mancini all went down due to injury. These three defencemen are part of an extensive injury list that includes Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Filip Chytil, Teddy Blueger, and Nils Höglander.

Willander and the Canucks will face the New York Rangers tonight in their 11th game of the season. Tonight’s game will be one to catch, as this will be the first time that former Canuck J.T. Miller returns to Rogers Arena after being traded back in January. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

