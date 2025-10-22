Canucks "Hopeful" Brock Boeser Returns To The Lineup For Matchup Against The Nashville Predators

The Vancouver Canucks may be getting a key player back in their lineup. While nothing is official, according to a report by Sportsnet's Dan Murphy, Vancouver is "hopeful" that Brock Boeser will be ready to play Thursday against the Nashville Predators. Boeser has been missing from the lineup for the past two games and is currently out due to personal reasons.

As for other lineup notes, Teddy Blueger did not participate in practice on Wednesday. The 31-year-old was injured late against the Washington Capitals and did not play against the Pittsburgh Penguins. As of writing, there is no timeline for Blueger's return.

Lastly, Filip Hronek missed practice on Wednesday. According to Murphy's report, Wednesday was used as a maintenance day. Hronek has been averaging 23:28 a game this season and played 22:52 in the Canucks loss to Pittsburgh.

Vancouver concludes their current road trip with a game against the Predators on Thursday night. The Canucks played with a depleted lineup against the Penguins and will be missing some key players when they take on Nashville. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT, and the game can be viewed on Sportsnet.

