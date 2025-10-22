Looking Back At Some Of The Vancouver Canucks’ Past Themed Logos

Every year without fail, the Vancouver Canucks put out a beautiful collection of themed logos created by artists from all kinds of backgrounds. The designs are put on jerseys and worn during warmups for those special days, with theme nights ranging from Pride Night to Lunar New Year.

Most recently, the team announced their logo for Diwali night, designed by Suki Kaur — it’s a colourful, golden take on the flying skate paired with stars and a flame. Every themed logo that the Canucks and these artists have put out have been nothing short of bedazzling. Here’s a look back at some of these fantastic designs.

In February of last season, Naa Sheka and the Canucks released their logo paying homage to Black excellence. Red, green, and yellow merge with the Canucks orca to create a tapestry-like effect mirroring Naa Sheka’s design of the flying skate from the year before. The colours and patterns reference the flag of Ghana as well as some of the culture’s traditional patterns.

Vancouver’s tall towers and lush surroundings are depicted colourfully in Mio’s design from 2024. The logo, created for Pride Night, showcases Vancouver’s beauty in all colours of the rainbow while contained within the frame of the Canucks’ orca. Mountain peaks, sailboats, and bubbly orcas take center stage in this logo.

Another eye-catching logo, designed for First Nations celebration night in December of 2023, is Cole Sparrow-Crawford and Cyler Sparrow-Point’s orca. The artwork features salish weaving patterns that dot the outline of the Canucks orca, as well as the presence of the coast salish eye near the bottom of its body.

This bold logo, reimagining the flying skate as a powerful thunderbird, was designed by Jay Odjick, cousin of former Canuck Gino Odjick. Vancouver wore these jerseys during warmups before their game on March 2, 2023, for their First Nations Celebration night. Odjick noted that this design was in tribute to the beloved Canucks enforcer who passed away in January of that year.

One of the earlier themed logos was this floral masterpiece created by Sandeep Johal for Vancouver’s Diwali night in October 2022. The design features blue, pink, red, yellow, and orange patterns laid within the body of the Canucks orca. The patterns continue into the numbers on players’ backs, with the colours made even bolder against the golden shade of the jerseys.

During the 2021–22 season, Trevor Lai designed one of the most memorable themed logos — the body of the Canucks orca, woven over with a golden, wave-like design, paired with the head of a tiger. The intricate logo was worn for Vancouver’s Lunar New Year celebration night, which took place on January 25, 2022. Since then, the Canucks have partnered with artists such as Lai to create a logo centred around the horoscope animal of that year.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

The Stats Behind Game #7: Penguins 5, Canucks 1

Depleted Canucks Lineup Suffers A 5–1 Loss To The Pittsburgh Penguins

Joseph LaBate’s Journey Back To The Vancouver Canucks