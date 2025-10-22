The Stats Behind Game #7: Penguins 5, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Canucks really struggled to create chance at even strength against the Penguins. Pittsburgh won the even-strength scoring chances battle 27-23 while also creating more even strength high-danger scoring chances by a count of 12-9. Vancouver was also outscored 3-1 at even strength and finished with an xGF% of 45.31 at even strength.

Looking at the heatmap, it is clear why the Canucks lost on Tuesday. The Penguins had no problem creating chances from close to the crease as Kevin Lankinen faced nine high-danger shots. Vancouver also struggled to get high-danger shots on net, with Artūrs Šilovs only facing four against his former team.

As for individuals, Pierre-Olivier Joseph had a decent season debut. During his 11:27 at even strength, the Canucks held a 6-3 shots advantage while finishing with an xGF% of 64.32. Joseph was the team leader in even strength shots with three, while also recording two blocked shots.

Lastly, the Calder Cup line of Arshdeep Bains, Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson had a strong game. The trio played 8:19 and finished with an xGF% of 58.42. Ultimately, this line stepped up as they won the scoring chances battle 9-6 and finished with a high-danger scoring chances advantage of 4-3.

Vancouver concludes their current road trip with a game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The Canucks played with a depleted lineup tonight, though the team seems optimistic that players such as Brock Boeser or Teddy Blueger could be back soon. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT, and the game can be viewed on Sportsnet.

