Canucks Hronek Pulled From Game Against Hurricanes By Concussion Spotter

The Vancouver Canucks had to finish their game against the Carolina Hurricanes without a key member of their defensive core. With 12.7 seconds left in the third, Filip Hronek all of a sudden left the ice. According to Head Coach Adam Foote, Hronek was pulled from the game by the concussion spotter and did not return.

Looking at replays, the most likely incident that caused Hronek to be pulled from the game happened with 2:05 left in the third. After clearing the puck, Hronek was elbowed in the head by Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov. Despite clear contact to the head, Svechnikov did not receive a penalty on the play.

As expected, the hit has drawn plenty of criticism online from Canucks fans and media members. Hronek's agent also made his feelings known, posting the clip on "X" and writing, "Here we go again! The National Concussion League. Open season on NHL players' brains. No call on the play. If only the referee were in a position to have a clear view of the play."

Vancouver continues its three-game road trip on Sunday as they pay a visit to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Last season, Tampa Bay picked up victories in both games and has won nine of its previous 10 games against the Canucks. Game time is scheduled for 2:00 pm PT.

