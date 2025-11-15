Canucks Hughes To Miss Game Against The Hurricanes

The Vancouver Canucks will be without captain Quinn Hughes on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes. On Thursday, Head Coach Adam Foote said Hughes was "day-to-day" and hoped that he would be available for Friday's matchup. Hughes left Tuesday night's loss with an injury in the second period, but did return to the ice a few minutes later.

The loss of Hughes is a significant blow for Vancouver. In 14 games this season, he has 13 points and is averaging 27:00 minutes a night. With Hughes out, Pierre-Olivier Joseph draws into the lineup, while defenceman Elias Pettersson is projected to play next to Filip Hronek.

As for the forward group, Arshdeep Bains will be a healthy scratch on Friday. This season, Bains has played 18 games while recording three assists. MacKenzie MacEachern will draw into the lineup for Bains and is projected to play on a line with Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson.

