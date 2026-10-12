Canucks Implode In The Third Period, Fall 6-2 To The Rangers

Vancouver Canucks
486 Members•5,175 Posts
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 12:56 AMPublished Oct 12, 2026 12:56 AM
The Vancouver Canucks fell 6-2 to the New York Rangers.
The Vancouver Canucks fell 6-2 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Jake DeBrusk scored his third of the season while defenceman Elias Pettersson found the back of the net shorthanded. As for Kevin Lankinen, he allowed six goals on 25 shots and finished the night with a save percentage of .760.
Sunday's matchup was close until the third period. New York scored three times in the final frame, which pushed their one-goal lead at the second intermission into a four-goal advantage. Ultimately, the Canucks looked like they ran out of gas in the third, as they were outshot 10-4 in the final frame by the Rangers.
The biggest storyline from this game was the play of Lankinen. He allowed six goals for the third time this year and was caught out of position several times. Even though this team is in a rebuild where wins and losses are not the most important thing, this team needs to get better goaltending from Lankinen so they do not have to try to outscore their issues on a nightly basis.
This game was not all doom and gloom, as Pettersson, or D-Petey, had a strong performance. He was tied for the team lead with four hits and, as mentioned, scored shorthanded. Pettersson looks to be taking positive steps from a development perspective, which is good news for the rebuild.
As for the other feel-good story, Guillaume Brisebois returned to the NHL for the first time since January 11, 2025. The 29-year-old was able to fill the stat sheet as he recorded two shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a penalty. Although he struggled defensively at times, it is nice to see Brisebois getting chances in the NHL after all the injuries he's dealt with over the years.
Ultimately, there are plenty of learning lessons Manny Malhotra and his staff can take away from this game. Vancouver's defensive coverage was all over the place at times while the team failed to create any form of pushback in the third period. With three more games on this road trip, the Canucks will need to regroup quickly if they want to avoid a lengthy losing streak.
Stats and Facts:
- Defenceman Elias Pettersson records his first career shorthand goal
- Canucks are the first team this year to allow 30 goals against
- Vancouver has been outscored 17-5 through three games of this current six-game road trip
- Elias Pettersson and Elias Pettersson led the Canucks in hits with four each
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
00:27- NYR: Tye Kartye (1) from J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafrenière
17:04- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (3) from Jonathan Lekkerimäki
2nd Period:
2:09- NYR: Will Cuylle (1) from Noah Laba
16:56- VAN: Elias Pettersson (2) from Brendan Gallagher and Drew O'Connor (SHG)
18:25- NYR: Tye Kartye (2) from J.T. Miller and Vladislav Gavrikov
3rd Period:
1:04- NYR: Alexis Lafrenière (5) from Gabe Perreault and Mika Zibanejad (PPG)
5:57- NYR: Gabe Perreault (3) from Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad
15;22- NYR: Will Cuylle (2) from Eeli Tolvanen and Braden Schneider
Up Next:
Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (5) and Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) battle for control of the puck in the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
Vancouver Canucks•New York Rangers•Kevin Lankinen•Elias Pettersson (D)•Guillaume Brisebois•Manny Malhotra
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy