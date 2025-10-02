Canucks Light Up The Saddledome With An 8–1 Pre-Season Win Against The Calgary Flames

Mayhem struck the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night as the Vancouver Canucks piled eight goals onto the Calgary Flames, defeating their division rivals by a score of 8–1 in their fifth pre-season game of 2025. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Derek Forbort, Max Sasson (2), Aatu Räty, and Quinn Hughes scored the goals for the Canucks. Kevin Lankinen started the game for Vancouver, stopping 29 of 30 shots faced.

Despite trailing in shots at the halfway point of the first period, Vancouver brought the offence. They finished the first period with four goals scored, including one on the power play and one on the penalty kill. While every goal was notable, the most relieving to watch was Pettersson’s, as the center fired one of his vintage shots from the top of the faceoff dot while on the team’s first power play of the night.

This was the first time that the power play unit of Boeser, Pettersson, Conor Garland, Jake DeBrusk, and Quinn Hughes took to the ice during the pre-season, and already, they look like they’ll be dangerous. On the penalty kill, Drew O’Connor had two shorthanded breaks that didn’t end up converting but still looked promising. The group, led by Marcus Pettersson with a team-leading 6:31 shorthanded minutes, killed all six of Calgary’s power play opportunities in tonight’s game.

A big talking point surrounding tonight’s game is the young players who are pushing for a full-time roster spot, many of whom got the chance to play tonight. Victor Mancini skated alongside Forbort and the rest of the Canucks’ regular D-core, playing in his first pre-season game since last Wednesday’s match in Abbotsford. The young defenceman played a second-highest 5:41 shorthanded minutes and blocked three shots.

Another player who stepped up was Aatu Räty, the forward who is expected to claim Vancouver’s final spot down the middle of the lineup. He won all six faceoffs taken in the first period and rang a fiery shot off the post before sliding it in from the side of the net. Räty finished the game with only four faceoff losses, registering a faceoff winning rate of 71.4%.

Paired up yet again was the Abbotsford line made up of Sasson, Arshdeep Bains, and Linus Karlsson. All three forwards collected at least one point in tonight’s game, with Bains assisting on Myers’ goal in the first period by winning the faceoff. Sasson joined DeBrusk, who was late to change, in rushing the puck up to Calgary’s zone to score what would ultimately be the Canucks’ fifth goal of the game. The speedy center also doubled his goal total on the night with a shorthanded tally during the third period. Karlsson assisted on Räty’s side-of-the-net power play goal, which was the sixth of the game for Vancouver.

Stats And Facts

Canucks score their first shorthanded goal of the pre-season

Vancouver puts up seven goals in one game for the first time since February 19, 2024, records first seven-goal win since December 23, 2023

Canucks kill all six of Calgary’s power play opportunities

Six different Canucks record two or more points

Scoring Summary

1st Period:

6:59 - VAN: Brock Boeser (1) from Quinn Hughes

15:39 - VAN: Elias Pettersson (1) from Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland (PPG)

16:01 - VAN: Tyler Myers (1) from Arshdeep Bains

16:57 - VAN: Derek Forbort (1) from Conor Garland and Teddy Blueger (SH)

2nd Period:

0:30 - CGY: Joel Farabee (2) from Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri

4:01 - VAN: Max Sasson (1) from Jake DeBrusk

13:51 - VAN: Aatu Räty (2) from Linus Karlsson and Filip Hronek (PPG)

3rd Period:

8:26 - VAN: Quinn Hughes (1) from Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson

19:02 - VAN: Max Sasson (2) from Arshdeep Bains (SH)

Up Next:

The Canucks will play in their final pre-season game on Friday, October 3, against the Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver’s last match against the Oilers was on Sunday, during which they nearly clawed back to win but ultimately lost 4–3. Friday’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm PT at Rogers Arena.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.