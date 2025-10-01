    • Powered by Roundtable

    Abbotsford Canucks Reveals 2025 Training Camp Roster

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Oct 1, 2025, 17:19
    The Abbotsford Canucks have announced their 2025 Training Camp roster. In total, 30 players will hit the ice in Abbotsford and Chilliwack from October 1-4. Here are the players who will be in attendance this year. 

    Forwards:

    Vilmer Alriksson
    Ben Berard
    Josh Bloom
    Andre Ghantous 
    Dino Kambeitz
    Danila Klimovich
    Jackson Kunz
    Mackenzie MacEachern 
    Ty Mueller
    Zach Okabe
    Nick Poisson 
    Anri Ravinskis
    Chase Stillman
    Hunter Strand
    Cooper Walker
    Nolan Walker
    Chase Wouters 

    Defenceman:

    Joe Arntsen
    Derek Daschke
    Robby Drazner
    Nikolai Knyzhov
    Kirill Kudryavtsev
    Jayden Lee
    Sawyer Mynio
    Davis Pennington
    Jimmy Schuldt 

    Goaltenders:

    Aku Koskenvuo
    Jonathan Lemieux 
    Jiří Patera
    Ty Young 

    Abbotsford Canucks Training Camp Schedule:

    October 1: Practice, Abbotsford Centre, 11:00 am PT
    October 2: Practice, Abbotsford Centre, 11:00 am PT
    October 3: Practice, Abbotsford Centre, 11:00 am PT
    October 4: Scrimmage, Chilliwack Coliseum, 11:00 am PT

    All Training Camp events are open to the public and free. 

    Abbotsford Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre (Photo Credit: @abbycanucks on

