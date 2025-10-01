Abbotsford Canucks Reveals 2025 Training Camp Roster

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced their 2025 Training Camp roster. In total, 30 players will hit the ice in Abbotsford and Chilliwack from October 1-4. Here are the players who will be in attendance this year.
Vilmer Alriksson
Ben Berard
Josh Bloom
Andre Ghantous
Dino Kambeitz
Danila Klimovich
Jackson Kunz
Mackenzie MacEachern
Ty Mueller
Zach Okabe
Nick Poisson
Anri Ravinskis
Chase Stillman
Hunter Strand
Cooper Walker
Nolan Walker
Chase Wouters
Joe Arntsen
Derek Daschke
Robby Drazner
Nikolai Knyzhov
Kirill Kudryavtsev
Jayden Lee
Sawyer Mynio
Davis Pennington
Jimmy Schuldt
Aku Koskenvuo
Jonathan Lemieux
Jiří Patera
Ty Young
October 1: Practice, Abbotsford Centre, 11:00 am PT
October 2: Practice, Abbotsford Centre, 11:00 am PT
October 3: Practice, Abbotsford Centre, 11:00 am PT
October 4: Scrimmage, Chilliwack Coliseum, 11:00 am PT
All Training Camp events are open to the public and free.
