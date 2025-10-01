Abbotsford Canucks Reveals 2025 Training Camp Roster

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced their 2025 Training Camp roster. In total, 30 players will hit the ice in Abbotsford and Chilliwack from October 1-4. Here are the players who will be in attendance this year.

Forwards:

Vilmer Alriksson

Ben Berard

Josh Bloom

Andre Ghantous

Dino Kambeitz

Danila Klimovich

Jackson Kunz

Mackenzie MacEachern

Ty Mueller

Zach Okabe

Nick Poisson

Anri Ravinskis

Chase Stillman

Hunter Strand

Cooper Walker

Nolan Walker

Chase Wouters

Defenceman:

Joe Arntsen

Derek Daschke

Robby Drazner

Nikolai Knyzhov

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Jayden Lee

Sawyer Mynio

Davis Pennington

Jimmy Schuldt

Goaltenders:

Aku Koskenvuo

Jonathan Lemieux

Jiří Patera

Ty Young

Abbotsford Canucks Training Camp Schedule:

October 1: Practice, Abbotsford Centre, 11:00 am PT

October 2: Practice, Abbotsford Centre, 11:00 am PT

October 3: Practice, Abbotsford Centre, 11:00 am PT

October 4: Scrimmage, Chilliwack Coliseum, 11:00 am PT

All Training Camp events are open to the public and free.

