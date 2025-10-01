Projected Vancouver Canucks Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game 5 Versus Calgary Flames

The Vancouver Canucks play their fifth game of the 2025 pre-season on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. Game time is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT from the Scotiabank Saddledome and will be broadcast on Sportsnet. Here is a look at Vancouver's projected roster based on social media posts from the team.
Arshdeep Bains
Teddy Blueger
Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk
Conor Garland
Linus Karlsson
Drew O'Connor
Elias Pettersson
Aatu Räty
Kiefer Sherwood
Derek Forbort
Filip Hronek
Quinn Hughes
Victor Mancini
Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson
Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Mikael Backlund
Blake Coleman
Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee
Morgan Frost
Matvei Gridin
Jonathan Huberdeau
Nazem Kadri
Rory Kerins
Martin Pospisil
Connor Zary
Rasmus Andersson
Kevin Bahl
Joel Hanley
Brayden Pachal
Zayne Parekh
MacKenzie Weegar
Devin Cooley
Ivan Prosvetov
