Projected Vancouver Canucks Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game 5 Versus Calgary Flames

The Vancouver Canucks play their fifth game of the 2025 pre-season on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. Game time is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT from the Scotiabank Saddledome and will be broadcast on Sportsnet. Here is a look at Vancouver's projected roster based on social media posts from the team.

Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster:

Forwards:

Arshdeep Bains

Teddy Blueger

Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk

Conor Garland

Linus Karlsson

Drew O'Connor

Elias Pettersson

Aatu Räty

Kiefer Sherwood

Defence:

Derek Forbort

Filip Hronek

Quinn Hughes

Victor Mancini

Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson

Tom Willander

Goaltenders:

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Calgary Flames Projected Roster:

Forwards:

Mikael Backlund

Blake Coleman

Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee

Morgan Frost

Matvei Gridin

Jonathan Huberdeau

Nazem Kadri

Rory Kerins

Martin Pospisil

Connor Zary

Defence:

Rasmus Andersson

Kevin Bahl

Joel Hanley

Brayden Pachal

Zayne Parekh

MacKenzie Weegar

Goaltenders:

Devin Cooley

Ivan Prosvetov

