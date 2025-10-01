    • Powered by Roundtable

    Projected Vancouver Canucks Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game 5 Versus Calgary Flames

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Oct 1, 2025, 23:10
    The Vancouver Canucks play their fifth game of the 2025 pre-season on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. Game time is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT from the Scotiabank Saddledome and will be broadcast on Sportsnet. Here is a look at Vancouver's projected roster based on social media posts from the team. 

    Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster:

    Forwards:

    Arshdeep Bains
    Teddy Blueger
    Brock Boeser
    Jake DeBrusk
    Conor Garland
    Linus Karlsson
    Drew O'Connor
    Elias Pettersson
    Aatu Räty
    Kiefer Sherwood

    Defence:

    Derek Forbort
    Filip Hronek
    Quinn Hughes
    Victor Mancini
    Tyler Myers
    Marcus Pettersson
    Tom Willander

    Goaltenders:

    Kevin Lankinen
    Nikita Tolopilo

    Calgary Flames Projected Roster:

    Forwards:

    Mikael Backlund
    Blake Coleman
    Matt Coronato
    Joel Farabee
    Morgan Frost
    Matvei Gridin
    Jonathan Huberdeau
    Nazem Kadri
    Rory Kerins
    Martin Pospisil
    Nazem Kadri
    Connor Zary

    Defence:

    Rasmus Andersson
    Kevin Bahl
    Joel Hanley
    Brayden Pachal
    Zayne Parekh
    MacKenzie Weegar

    Goaltenders:

    Devin Cooley
    Ivan Prosvetov

    Sep 26, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6), forward Elias Pettersson (40), forward Jake DeBrusk (74), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17) celebrate Hronek’s goal against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

