    • Powered by Roundtable

    Canucks Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game Against The Flames In Abbotsford Revealed

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Sep 24, 2025, 17:39
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Sep 24, 2025, 17:39
    Updated at: Sep 24, 2025, 17:39

    The Vancouver Canucks will play their first home pre-season game of the 2025-26 season when they take on the Calgary Flames. Like the last few years, this game will be played at the Abbotsford Centre, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm PT. Here is a look at the projected Canucks lineup for Wednesday's game.

    Forwards:

    Vilmer Alriksson
    Nils Åman
    Arshdeep Bains
    Filip Chytil
    Nils Höglander
    Linus Karlsson
    Vitali Kravtsov
    Joseph LaBate
    MacKenzie MacEachern
    Aatu Räty
    Max Sasson 
    Chase Stillman

    Defence:

    Nikolai Knyzhov
    Kirill Kudryavtsev
    Victor Mancini
    Tyler Myers
    Marcus Pettersson
    Tom Willander

    ​​Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

    Tyson Barrie Reveals Details Of Reported Trade To The Vancouver Canucks At The 2019 Draft

    Former Canucks Defenceman Hirose Signs In Germany

    Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Boston Bruins

    Goaltenders:

    Thatcher Demko
    Nikita Tolopilo
    Ty Young

    Wednesday's game can be streamed on Canucks.com. Tickets are also on sale, with the cheapest option priced at $62. Tonight will be the first of three home pre-season games, with the other two scheduled for Rogers Arena. 

    Apr 2, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Raty (54) during pre game warm up against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

    Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

    The Hockey News