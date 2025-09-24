Canucks Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game Against The Flames In Abbotsford Revealed

The Vancouver Canucks will play their first home pre-season game of the 2025-26 season when they take on the Calgary Flames. Like the last few years, this game will be played at the Abbotsford Centre, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm PT. Here is a look at the projected Canucks lineup for Wednesday's game.
Vilmer Alriksson
Nils Åman
Arshdeep Bains
Filip Chytil
Nils Höglander
Linus Karlsson
Vitali Kravtsov
Joseph LaBate
MacKenzie MacEachern
Aatu Räty
Max Sasson
Chase Stillman
Nikolai Knyzhov
Kirill Kudryavtsev
Victor Mancini
Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson
Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Nikita Tolopilo
Ty Young
Wednesday's game can be streamed on Canucks.com. Tickets are also on sale, with the cheapest option priced at $62. Tonight will be the first of three home pre-season games, with the other two scheduled for Rogers Arena.
