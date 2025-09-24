Canucks Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game Against The Flames In Abbotsford Revealed

The Vancouver Canucks will play their first home pre-season game of the 2025-26 season when they take on the Calgary Flames. Like the last few years, this game will be played at the Abbotsford Centre, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm PT. Here is a look at the projected Canucks lineup for Wednesday's game.

Forwards:

Vilmer Alriksson

Nils Åman

Arshdeep Bains

Filip Chytil

Nils Höglander

Linus Karlsson

Vitali Kravtsov

Joseph LaBate

MacKenzie MacEachern

Aatu Räty

Max Sasson

Chase Stillman

Defence:

Nikolai Knyzhov

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Victor Mancini

Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson

Tom Willander

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko

Nikita Tolopilo

Ty Young

Wednesday's game can be streamed on Canucks.com. Tickets are also on sale, with the cheapest option priced at $62. Tonight will be the first of three home pre-season games, with the other two scheduled for Rogers Arena.

