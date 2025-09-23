    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Boston Bruins

    Sep 23, 2025, 15:30
    Updated at: Sep 23, 2025, 16:44

    Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the New York Islanders. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the Boston Bruins.  

    2024–25 Season Stats 

    Team Stats: 

    Record: 33–39–10

    Points: 76

    Standings placement: 8th in Atlantic Division 

    PP%: 15.2% (29th) 

    PK%: 76.3% (24th) 

    Goals: 

    David Pastrňák (43)

    Morgan Geekie (33)

    Elias Lindholm (17)

    Casey Mittelstadt (15)

    Pavel Zacha (14)

    Assists: 

    David Pastrňák (63)

    Pavel Zacha (33)

    Elias Lindholm (30)

    Mason Lohrei (28)

    Casey Mittelstadt (25)

    Points: 

    David Pastrňák (106)

    Morgan Geekie (57)

    Elias Lindholm / Pavel Zacha (47)

    Casey Mittelstadt (40)

    Mason Lohrei (33)

    Goaltenders: 

    Jeremy Swayman 

    Record: 22–29–7

    GAA: 3.11

    SV%: .892 

    SO: 4

    Points: N/A

    Joonas Korpisalo 

    Record: 11–10–3

    GAA: 2.90

    SV%: .893

    SO: 3

    Points: N/A 

    2025 Free Agency Rundown 

    One of Boston’s biggest departures took place during the trade deadline, as they parted ways with longtime Bruin Brad Marchand. They have yet to fill the gap left by their former captain, though the team has sought to remedy this by signing scrappy players such as Tanner Jeannot, who was given a five-year contract in free agency. Boston also acquired Viktor Arvidsson via trade and signed Sean Kuraly. 

    2025–26 Season Series Preview

    The Bruins are in an interesting situation after their disappointing 2025–26 season. Despite a third consecutive 100-point season by Pastrňák, Boston finished last in their division. After Pastrňák, the second highest points-getter on the team was Morgan Geekie with 57. The results of 2024–25 came about due to a rough year for Swayman, as well as a lengthy absence by defenceman Charlie McAvoy. Former Canucks Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov also faced disappointing seasons.  

    Boston could be in for a rough season in 2025–26. The Atlantic Division is often one of the strongest divisions in the NHL, and this pattern looks to repeat itself with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers bringing back nearly all of their team from 2024–25. Younger teams such as the Montréal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators also appear to be on the rise, while the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs will likely contend as well. Boston will need great individual seasons up and down their lineup in order to hope for playoff contention. 

    2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

    Game 1: December 20, 4:00pm PT @ TD Garden 

    Game 2: January 3, 7:00pm PT @ Rogers Arena 

    Dec 14, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save as Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) looks for the rebound during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

