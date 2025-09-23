Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Boston Bruins

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the New York Islanders. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the Boston Bruins.

2024–25 Season Stats

Team Stats:

Record: 33–39–10

Points: 76

Standings placement: 8th in Atlantic Division

PP%: 15.2% (29th)

PK%: 76.3% (24th)

Goals:

David Pastrňák (43)

Morgan Geekie (33)

Elias Lindholm (17)

Casey Mittelstadt (15)

Pavel Zacha (14)

Assists:

David Pastrňák (63)

Pavel Zacha (33)

Elias Lindholm (30)

Mason Lohrei (28)

Casey Mittelstadt (25)

Points:

David Pastrňák (106)

Morgan Geekie (57)

Elias Lindholm / Pavel Zacha (47)

Casey Mittelstadt (40)

Mason Lohrei (33)

Goaltenders:

Jeremy Swayman

Record: 22–29–7

GAA: 3.11

SV%: .892

SO: 4

Points: N/A

Joonas Korpisalo

Record: 11–10–3

GAA: 2.90

SV%: .893

SO: 3

Points: N/A

2025 Free Agency Rundown

One of Boston’s biggest departures took place during the trade deadline, as they parted ways with longtime Bruin Brad Marchand. They have yet to fill the gap left by their former captain, though the team has sought to remedy this by signing scrappy players such as Tanner Jeannot, who was given a five-year contract in free agency. Boston also acquired Viktor Arvidsson via trade and signed Sean Kuraly.

​​Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Why Braeden Cootes Should Start The 2025-26 Season With The Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks Sign Patterson & Chiarot To Entry-Level Contracts

Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025 Training Camp Details

2025–26 Season Series Preview

The Bruins are in an interesting situation after their disappointing 2025–26 season. Despite a third consecutive 100-point season by Pastrňák, Boston finished last in their division. After Pastrňák, the second highest points-getter on the team was Morgan Geekie with 57. The results of 2024–25 came about due to a rough year for Swayman, as well as a lengthy absence by defenceman Charlie McAvoy. Former Canucks Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov also faced disappointing seasons.

Boston could be in for a rough season in 2025–26. The Atlantic Division is often one of the strongest divisions in the NHL, and this pattern looks to repeat itself with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers bringing back nearly all of their team from 2024–25. Younger teams such as the Montréal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators also appear to be on the rise, while the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs will likely contend as well. Boston will need great individual seasons up and down their lineup in order to hope for playoff contention.

2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

Game 1: December 20, 4:00pm PT @ TD Garden

Game 2: January 3, 7:00pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Season Series Preview Articles

New York Islanders

New Jersey Devils

Buffalo Sabres

Detroit Red Wings

Utah Mammoth

Los Angeles Kings

San Jose Sharks

Anaheim Ducks

Florida Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning

Winnipeg Jets

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Minnesota Wild

New York Rangers

Montréal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals

Chicago Blackhawks

Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.