Former Canucks Defenceman Hirose Signs In Germany

Akito Hirose is headed to Germany. The now former Vancouver Canucks defenceman has signed with the Fischtown Pinguins, who play in the DEL. Hirose won the Calder Cup with the Abbotsford Canucks last year and was an undrafted free agent signing by the organization in 2023.

During his Canucks career, Hirose played 10 games in the NHL. Most of his time was spent in the AHL, where he played 67 games for Abbotsford. The 26-year-old recorded 14 regular season points with the AHL Canucks, as well as seven points in 26 career playoff games.

Hirose has had plenty of success in BC during his career. Before his days in the NCAA, he dominated the BCHL, playing four seasons with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. He collected 122 points in 208 BCHL regular-season games and was named the league's best defenceman in 2020.

This season, eight players who have played for Vancouver will be playing in the DEL. Some notable names include Madison Bowey, Alexandre Grenier and Marc Michaelis. As for the Fischtown Pinguins' head coach, that would be Alexander Sulzer, who played 12 games for the Canucks during the 2011-12 season.

