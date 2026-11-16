Canucks Snap Seven-Game Losing Streak With 6–3 Win Against The Vegas Golden Knights

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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 4:58 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 4:58 AM
Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson each scored twice in the Canucks' 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Vancouver Canucks have snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 6–3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson scored twice, while Elias Pettersson and Drew O’Connor also found the back of the net to give Vancouver their fourth 6+ goal game of the 2026–27 season. Leevi Meriläinen stopped 34 of 37 shots faced in the winning effort.
The first period went about as well as the Canucks could have wanted it to, as Vancouver scored on two of their first three shots on goal. Despite recent dry spells for the Canucks’ power play, having scored only once in their past 12 opportunities entering tonight’s game, Vancouver managed to capitalize on their first man-advantage thanks to a one-timer shot into a yawning Vegas cage by Pettersson.
Vancouver must have felt extra generous during the first period tonight, as a common theme through the 10 shots they generated was the amount of tips they sent towards Vegas goaltender Carter Hart. Karlsson nearly found the back of the net (again) off a long-range shot from Marco Rossi, while Jake DeBrusk also managed a similar sequence from his netfront position. The tip-plays paid off, however, when Brock Boeser sent a shot towards the net for Chytil to tip in.
That wasn’t Chytil’s only goal of the game, however. During a second-period penalty-kill, the forward managed to find some open space down the middle, accepting a pass from Jamie Oleksiak and tearing into Vegas’ zone. He was able to beat Mitch Marner up-ice, dekeing Hart out and scoring the first short-handed goal of his NHL career.
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The momentum Vancouver established during the first (and parts of the second) period faced a challenge when the Golden Knights gained possession and scored their second goal of the game. Prior to that, the Canucks had been able to successfully prevent Vegas from advancing too far into Vancouver’s zone, breaking up plays and preventing the Golden Knights from properly setting up. After Vegas’ second goal, however, the momentum pendulum swung in the home-team’s favour, shifting even more when Cameron Crotty took a tripping penalty.
Vegas continued to ride the momentum until the end of the period, though they were not able to find the back of the net. They did, however, score on the tail-end of a carry-over power play from a second-period interference call on Oleksiak.
Where things differed tonight in comparison to other games was the near-immediate answer back for Vancouver after Vegas scored their third goal of the game. Max Sasson and Brendan Gallagher combined their efforts to get the puck to a netfront O’Connor, who was able to knock it past Hart to score Vancouver’s fifth goal of the game less than 30 seconds after the Golden Knights scored.
The biggest takeaway from tonight’s game isn’t just the fact that they got an ever-elusive regulation win — Vancouver’s first since October 3 — it’s the fact that, despite bending and surrendering goals, they did not fold the way they have in recent games. The Canucks were able to follow up two of the three goals allowed with goals of their own, showing themselves capable of being able to bend, but not break when facing adversity.
Nov 15, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (77) scores a shorthanded goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) in the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Stats and Facts:
- Elias Pettersson ties Bo Horvat for ninth all-time in power-play goals (67) and Stan Smyl for seventh all-time in power-play points (181)
- Brock Boeser passes Andre Boudrias for 12th all-time in Canucks history in assists with his 268th
- Filip Chytil scores his first goal since October 16, 2025
- Brock Boeser extends his current point streak to seven games
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
5:20 - VAN: Elias Pettersson (6) from Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Brock Boeser (PPG)
9:49 - VAN: Linus Karlsson (5) from Liam Öhgren and Tom Willander
13:30 - VGK: Victor Olofsson (7) from Tomáš Hertl and Mitch Marner (PPG)
17:36 - VAN: Filip Chytil (1) from Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek
2nd Period:
2:14 - VAN: Filip Chytil (2) from Jamie Oleksiak (SHG)
11:57 - Braeden Bowman (5) from William Karlsson and Dylan Coughlan
3rd Period:
1:24 - VGK: Mark Stone (11) from Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner (PPG)
1:48 - VAN: Drew O’Connor (3) from Brendan Gallagher and Max Sasson
17:49 - VAN: Linus Karlsson (6) from Elias Pettersson (ENG)
Up Next:
Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Mammoth, November 16, 2026, 7:30 pm PCT
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