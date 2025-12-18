Canucks Will Not Face Former Captain On Friday Against The Islanders

The Vancouver Canucks will not be facing their former captain on Friday night. As reported by Stefen Rosner of "The Hockey News", Bo Horvat is day-to-day and will not play when the Canucks take on the New York Islanders this week. Horvat was injured on December 11, but as per Rosner, could return to action this coming weekend.

Rosner also reported that the Islanders plan to start Ilya Sorokin on Friday night. This season, the Russian goaltender is 12-9-2 with a .910 save percentage. Sorokin has played Vancouver six times in his career, posting a 2-3-1 record with a .880 save percentage.

Lastly, defenceman Adam Boqvist is projected to play on Friday. He is replacing defenceman Alexander Romanov, who recently had surgery and is out for five or six months. Boqvist has played 11 games this season with New York, with his last coming on December 6.

The Canucks continue their five-game road trip on Friday as they visit UBS Arena. Last season, Vancouver and New York split the season series, with each team picking up a win on the road. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

