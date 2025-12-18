3 Former Canucks Headed To The 2025-26 Champions Hockey League Semi-Finals

Three former Vancouver Canucks have advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025-26 Champions Hockey League season. The Champions Hockey League, or CHL, is an annual tournament that features top teams from across Europe. This season's semi-finals will start on January 13 and will feature a home-and-home series to determine which two teams head to the Final.

Anton Rödin

Canucks Career: 3 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P

Winger Anton Rödin has played a key role for Brynäs IF throughout the tournament. The 2009 third-round pick has recorded five points in seven games and is serving as an assistant captain for the Swedish side. As for his SHL season, Rödin, who is now 35, sits third on Brynäs IF with 22 points in 22 games.

Henrik Tömmernes

Canucks Career: 0 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P

One of the most successful Canucks draft picks to never play in the NHL is defenceman Henrik Tömmernes. Initially drafted i the seventh round of the 2011 draft, Tömmernes has helped Swedish side Frölunda HC qualify for the semi-finals. Tömmernes has 16 points in 25 SHL games this season, along with seven in nine CHL games.

Raphael Díaz

Canucks Career: 6 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P

The only non-SHL team to make the semi-finals features defenceman Raphael Díaz. The former NHL defenceman currently plays for EV Zug, who belong to the NHL in Switzerland. Díaz is currently injured but did have three assists in his first four CHL games this season.

