Demko Perfect As Canucks Defeat The Rangers 3-0

The Vancouver Canucks picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in almost two months as they defeated the New York Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday. Evander Kane and Liam Öhgren beat Jonathan Quick, while Conor Garland scored into the empty net during the victory. As for Thatcher Demko, he was perfect, stopping all 23 shots he faced.

Demko was the story as he recorded his first shutout of the season. While the Rangers only generated 23 shots, it wasn't an easy game for the Canucks goaltender as he had to come up with some massive saves, especially in the third period. Demko looks to be back to his old self as he has now stopped 48 of 49 shots over his last two games.

Just like on Sunday, Vancouver found a way to win. The Canucks protected the middle of the ice well and were able to find and clear loose pucks from Demko's crease. Ultimately, Vancouver was able to frustrate a New York team that has now been shut out in six of their first 17 home games this season.

During the game, Canucks fans also got a taste of what Öhgren can bring to the lineup. On his goal, the 21-year-old used his speed to pick up a loose puck and, as he cut to the middle, threw a shot on goal that found a way to beat Quick. While the goal itself was a bit lucky, Öhgren's process was very encouraging as he scored his first of the season.

The penalty kill was another bright spot for Vancouver as the Canucks killed off all four Rangers' power plays. New York managed only six shots in over seven and a half minutes with the man advantage, but could not find a way through Vancouver's defence. After struggling to start the season, the Canucks penalty kill is now a strength as the team has gone perfect in three of its last four games.

Lastly, how Vancouver managed their ice time was intriguing. Filip Hronek led all skaters at 24:05 while Tyler Myers, Marcus Pettersson and Zeev Buium all played over 22 minutes. With Quinn Hughes now traded, the Canucks appear to be balancing out the defensemen's ice times more evenly, as now players average shift length surpassed one minute in this game.

In the end, Tuesday's win was a full team effort aided by a strong performance by Demko. Vancouver did enough to claim a victory, which included avoiding big mistakes that have plagued them in the past. While it may have not been the most exciting win of the season, the victory showed that when the Canucks play as a unit, they have the ability to squeak out wins.

Stats and Facts:

- Brock Boeser snaps a seven-game pointless streak

- Thatcher Demko 10th career shutout ties Ryan Miller for the fifth-most in franchise history

- Evander Kane records his 47th career game-winning goal

- Kiefer Sherwood led all players with six hits

Scoring Summary:

1st Period:

1:46- VAN: Evander Kane (6) from Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson

2nd Period:

3:42- VAN: Liam Öhgren (1) from Linus Karlsson

3rd Period:

16:44- VAN: Conor Garland (7) (SHG) (ENG)

Up Next:

The Canucks will get a few days off before battling the New York Islanders on Friday. Last season, these two teams split the season series, with both clubs picking up a win on the road. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

