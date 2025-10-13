Lankinen, Mancini Make 2025-26 Regular Season Debuts As Canucks Battle The Blues

The Vancouver Canucks will be making two lineup changes for their Thanksgiving tilt against the St. Louis Blues. Kevin Lankinen will be making his first start of the season, while Victor Mancini will replace Derek Forbort on the blue line. As per Head Coach Adam Foote, Forbort being replaced by Manicini in the lineup is not injury-related.

Lankinen is coming off a career year where he posted 25 wins for Vancouver. Through the first two games of the season, the Finnish goaltender has been the Canucks backup, with Thatcher Demko going 1-1-0. Lankinen has had plenty of success against the Blues during his career, going 3-0-1 with a .908 save percentage.

As for Mancini, he has been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the year. Last season, the 23-year-old defenceman played 16 games with Vancouver, recording a goal and three points. Mancini was also a key part of the Abbotsford Canucks in 2024-25 as he helped the organization capture their first Calder Cup.

The Canucks battle St. Louis on Thanksgiving from Rogers Arena. During the 2024-25 campaign, Vancouver went 1-0-2 against the Blues, with their only win coming on the road. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 pm PT and can be viewed on Amazon Prime.

