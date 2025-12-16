Lineup Notes: Demko Starts, Boeser Projected To Play As Canucks Head To MSG To Take On The Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday when they take on the New York Rangers. Vancouver will be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since October 19. Here are the lineup notes for December 16, 2025.

In goal, the Canucks will once again turn to Thatcher Demko, who is making his third-straight start. Demko has had some success against the Rangers during his career, as he has a record of 3-1-0 with a .935 save percentage. Demko's only loss against New York came earlier this year when the Rangers picked up a 2-0 victory at Rogers Arena.

One notable omission from the morning skate on Tuesday was Brock Boeser. On December 11, it was reported that Boeser may have been dealing with an appendix issue, but has not missed any games. When asked if Boeser's absence from morning skate was illness-related or due to the reported appendix issue, Adam Foote said, "No, it's not an illness, but they were really worried about that, so they checked twice, and it wasn't that. He is just going through a little bit of discomfort, and he wants to keep going. I just said listen, if you need a day or two, then take it. Make sure it doesn't linger. But he said he wants to go."

Projected Lineup:

DeBrusk-Rossi-Boeser

Höglander-Kämpf-Garland

Kane-O'Connor-Sherwood

Öhgren-Sasson-Karlsson

M. Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

E. Pettersson-Willander

Demko

Lankinen

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

