Lineup Notes: Pettersson Returns As Canucks Take On The Bruins

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their back-to-back on Saturday against the Boston Bruins. These two teams met right before the new year, with Vancouver picking up a win in the shootout. Here are the lineup notes for January 3, 2026.

For the second time this season, Kevin Lankinen will start for the Canucks against the Bruins. The 30-year-old put on a performance to remember on December 20, where he stopped 39 of the 43 shots he faced before going a perfect seven for seven in the shootout. Saturday will be Lankinen's 19th start of the season, with the Finnish goaltender posting a record of 6-10-3.

As for the other change, that will be defenceman Elias Pettersson returning to the lineup. The 21-year-old has been a healthy scratch for the last two games. Pettersson will be replacing Pierre-Olivier Joseph on Vancouver's blue line.

Projected Lineup:

DeBrusk-Pettersson-Karlsson

Kane-Sasson-Boeser

O'Connor-Kämpf-Sherwood

Öhgren-Räty-Höglander

M.Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

E.Pettersson-Willander

Lankinen

Demko

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

