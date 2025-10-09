Looking Back At The Vancouver Canucks' Lineup During Their Inaugural Game At Rogers Arena In 1995

October 9, 2025, is a special day for the Vancouver Canucks organization. On this day 30 years ago, the Canucks moved from the Pacific Coliseum to their current home, Rogers Arena. Since then, the downtown arena has hosted events such as the 1998 NHL All-Star Game, the 2010 Winter Olympics and the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

During their home opener against the Calgary Flames, Vancouver will be holding a tribute to their home of 30 years. According to the team, some alumni will also be featured who were part of the Canucks 1995-96 roster. In honour of the 30th anniversary, here is a look at the lineup that battled the Detroit Red Wings on opening night.

On October 9, 1995, Vancouver opened up Rogers Arena with a 5-3 loss to Detroit. The first goal scored by the Canucks at their new home came courtesy of Mike Ridley in the second period when he scored on the power play. Trevor Linden and Russ Courtnall also scored while Kirk McLean stopped 29 of 34 shots for Vancouver in the loss.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period:

19:44- DET: Steve Yzerman from Dino Ciccarelli

2nd Period

02:20- DET: Dino Ciccarelli from Steve Yzerman and Vladimir Konstantinov (PPG)

03:23- DET: Martin Lapointe from Tim Taylor and Mike Ramsey

05:48- VAN: Mike Ridley from Jeff Brown and Pavel Bure (PPG)

07:32- VAN: Trevor Linden from Dave Babych and Dean Malkoc

10:29- VAN: Russ Courtnall (SHG)

13:10- DET: Keith Primeau from Paul Coffey and Vyacheslav Kozlov (PPG)

3rd Period

02:43-DET: Vladimir Konstantinov from Bob Errey and Kris Draper

Vancouver Canucks Lineup:

Forwards:

(Goals-Assists-Points)

Josef Beránek: 0-0-0

Pavel Bure: 0-1-1

Russ Courtnall: 1-0-0

Tim Hunter: 0-0-0

Trevor Linden: 1-0-0

Alexander Mogilny: 0-0-0

Roman Oksiuta: 0-0-0

Mike Ridley: 1-0-1

Leif Rohlin: 0-0-0

Jim Sandlak: 0-0-0

Alek Stojanov: 0-0-0

Scott Walker: 0-0-0

Defensemen:

Dave Babych: 0-1-1

Jeff Brown: 0-1-1

Bret Hedican: 0-0-0

Jyrki Lumme: 0-0-0

Dean Malkoc: 0-1-1

Dana Murzyn: 0-0-0

Goaltenders:

Kirk McLean: 29 saves on 34 shots

Corey Hirsch

Detroit Red Wings Lineup:

Forwards:

Doug Brown: 0-0-0

Dino Ciccarelli: 1-1-2

Mathieu Dandenault: 0-0-0

Kris Draper: 0-1-1

Bob Errey: 0-1-1

Stu Grimson: 0-0-0

Vyacheslav Kozlov: 0-1-1

Martin Lapointe: 1-0-1

Darren McCarty: 0-0-0

Keith Primeau: 1-0-1

Tim Taylor: 0-1-1

Steve Yzerman: 1-1-2

Defensemen:

Marc Bergevin 0-0-0

Paul Coffey: 0-1-1

Viacheslav Fetisov: 0-0-0

Vladimir Konstantinov: 1-1-2

Nicklas Lidström: 0-0-0

Mike Ramsey: 0-1-1

Goaltenders:

Mike Vernon: 18 saves on 21 shots

Chris Osgood

