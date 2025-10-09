Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 9

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

The 2025–26 NHL season has officially begun, and Izzy and Nicolleta are here to walk you through some things to look out for! First, the co-hosts take a look at some of Abbotsford’s theme nights throughout the first half of their season, later segueing into a conversation on who to look out for on the AHL Canucks’ D-core. Then, the conversation moves to Vancouver, where youg players like Braeden Cootes and Jonathan Lekkerimäki are surging their way to stardom. Finally, the girls chat about the most recent PWHL Vancouver signee, Finnish hockey sensation and first-round draft pick Michelle Karvinen.

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode nine.

0:20 — Abbotsford Canucks Theme Nights

5:25 — Abbotsford Signs Nick Poisson

8:15 — Abbotsford’s D-Core

8:30 — Canucks Injuries

11:38 — Victor Mancini’s Call-Up

12:30 Abbotsford D-Core Standouts

15:35 — Canucks Opening Night Roster

17:36 — Vancouver Players To Watch This Season

17:40 — Arshdeep Bains

22:30 — Braeden Cootes

27:00 — Jonathan Lekkerimäki

29:11 — Quinn Hughes And The Franchise Record For Points By A Defenceman

31:00 — Expectations For Center Elias Pettersson

34:17 — Michelle Karvinen Signs With PWHL Vancouver

37:38 — Where Will Karvinen Fit Into The Lineup?

Watch Episode 9 Here:

