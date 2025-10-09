"I Want To Take My Game To The Next Level.": Canucks Kiefer Sherwood Eyeing Another Career Year In 2025-26

Kiefer Sherwood's first season with the Vancouver Canucks was historic. He set new career highs in goals, assists and points while setting the NHL record for hits in a season with 462. Now entering his second year with the organization, Sherwood is looking to build on his impressive 2024-25 campaign which he hopes will end in a playoff berth.

On the ice, it appears that Sherwood does not have an off switch. It doesn't matter if it's a Game 7 or a pre-season game, the 30-year-old pushes the pace and does everything he can to leave an impact on every shift. As Sherwood explained, he is excited for the regular season to get going and is looking forward to the home opener.

"Really excited," said Sherwood. I" feel like this pre-season was a longer pre-season. We got a lot of positive things brewing with this group, and the energy and the connections high right now. I think we're all trending in the right direction. I think that's a positive from last year. It's basically the same group, plus or minus one or two guys, you know. And so we want to hit the ground running. And we know our starts are really important for our season.

"I think guys are just really excited. I don't think it's anxious energy. I think it's more so just let's get'er going, and let's get to the puck drop. We're really looking forward to it."

As mentioned, Sherwood finished the 2024-25 campaign as the NHL's hit king. He also saw significant time on the penalty kill for the first time in his career while also playing over 60 minutes on the power play. When asked about his goals for the upcoming season, Sherwood spoke about playing the right way and ensuring that he pushes himself in order to become a stronger player.

"I always go back to the identity. It's playing to my strengths and playing with my game and helping our team win games, and doing the little things. Being a good presence on the PK and being an energy guy and the physicality. The hits definitely will take care of themselves. Like obviously, I want to lead the league or be up on that front. But I want to take my game to the next level, offensively and with my line, and no matter where we're playing. Just be a winner match-up each and every night. And if we do that, then it'll help the team win more games and get in the playoff picture."

One of the big stories heading into the season is the youth movement and players from the Abbotsford Canucks pushing for roster spots. Sherwood can relate to this as he spent the first five years of his career splitting time between the NHL and AHL. As Sherwood explained, if players want to make the jump full-time to the NHL like he did, they need to take advantage of every opportunity placed in front of them.

"I think it's all about having that chip on your shoulder. I think that grows each and every year. How guys channel that for themselves is probably what will either open the opportunity or create the opportunity. Then once they get the opportunity, it's what they do with it. I think every person's experiences are unique to them. Guys figure it out over time. That's where the maturing comes in. I think it's basically that fire and that energy, that chip on your shoulder, that hunger to prove yourself and to make it happen."

Sherwood also spent some time talking about Canucks rookie Braeden Cootes. During training camp, the two were on a line together, giving Sherwood plenty of time to learn all about his new teammate. Despite Cootes only being 18, he has impressed his teammates and the organization, which is why the 2025 first-rounder has earned a spot on the opening night roster.

"I think when you look at him, and it's impossible to tell he's 18. He's got a lot of maturity in his game, and he makes important plays, and his head's always up. A lot of times where I feel like kids, younger guys, are rushing to get rid of the puck, he's holding on to it and seeing where guys get open. So he's a step ahead of that in that category. I think it's just for him. Just being present, taking a step at a time. Like he's obviously very gifted, and it's very exciting for the future. We're all really excited for him to make his rookie lab, and we'll keep the mood light for him leading up to it."

While he has only been in Vancouver for a year, Sherwood has already become a fan favourite. He leads by example and, based on the pre-season, looks ready for another career year. One of the top free agent signings the Canucks have made in the last decade, the 2025-26 campaign could once again be historic for Sherwood.

