Mackenzie MacEachern Projected To Make His Vancouver Canucks Debut Against The St. Louis Blues

There will be a new face in the Vancouver Canucks lineup on Thursday when they take on the St. Louis Blues. After being called up on Wednesday, forward Mackenzie MacEachern is projected to draw into the lineup for the injured Conor Garland. The 31-year-old signed with Vancouver this off-season after spending the last two seasons with the Blues organization.

MacEachern has plenty of experience in his NHL career. He has played 123 games in the NHL and 299 in the AHL. MacEachern has also won the Stanley Cup, which he won in 2019 while with St. Louis.

Based on line rushes, MacEachern will play on the Canucks third line with Aatu Räty and Drew O'Connor. Other changes in the forward lines include Brock Boeser playing with Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson, as well as Kiefer Sherwood with Lukas Reichel and Evander Kane. As for the projected starter, that will be Kevin Lankinen.

Vancouver will also shuffle their defensive lines on Thursday. Elias Pettersson will play with Tom Willander, while Pierre-Olivier Joseph will be partnered with Tyler Myers. Quinn Hughes will miss his third straight game, which means the Canucks will rely heavily on Marcus Pettersson and Filip Hronek.

Vancouver will once again hit the road, starting with a Thursday night matchup against the Blues. The Canucks and St. Louis have already played once this season, with the Blues defeating Vancouver 5-2. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 12

Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #12: Limping Into St. Louis To Take On The Blues

How Canucks Defenceman Tom Willander Performed During His NHL Debut

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.