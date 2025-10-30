Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 12

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

Episode 12 revolves mostly around injuries, injuries, and more injuries. The Canucks currently have eight players out due to injury, and as a result, the Abbotsford Canucks have also had to fill in holes on their roster. Izzy and Nicolleta also discuss Vancouver’s trade for Lukas Reichel and what the young forward has brought to the lineup since joining the team after his hectic travel day. Finally, they wrap with a recap of PWHL Vancouver’s trio of draft-pick signings — two years for Nina Jobst-Smith, and one year each for Brianna Brooks and Madison Samoskevich.

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 12.

0:35 — Canucks on the IR

0:50 — Full IR list

3:38 — How the condensed schedule impacts Iijuries

10:43 — Nikita Tolopilo injury

14:03 — Lukas Reichel Trade + First Few Games

17:00 — Canucks Roster Moves

17:00 — Tom Willander’s NHL debut

19:56 — MacKenzie MacEachern re-called

24:24 — Abbotsford Signings

24:24 — Jujhar Khaira re-signs with Abbotsford

26:49 — Abbotsford signs Robby Drazner

29:22 — PWHL Vancouver Signings

30:00 — Nina Jobst-Smith

31:20 — Brianna Brooks

34:07 — Madison Samoskevich

Watch Episode 12 Here:

