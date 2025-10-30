Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #12: Limping Into St. Louis To Take On The Blues

When the Vancouver Canucks (5–6–0) take on the St. Louis Blues (3–6–1) tonight, they're expected to be doing so with eight players missing from their roster. The Canucks are coming off a 2–0 loss to the New York Rangers in which they lost Conor Garland, their eight player and fifth forward, due to injury. While St. Louis is nowhere near as injured as the Canucks are, they haven’t been playing their best hockey, as their last win came on October 18 in a 3–1 score against the Dallas Stars.

Vancouver will want to start the game off on the right foot by getting settled early on. While they had decent starts on Saturday and Sunday, they were unable to produce more than four shots during the first period on Tuesday. St. Louis has given up eight goals during their past four first periods, making this an ideal time for the Canucks to strike and build a lead upon.

One weakness the Canucks will want to exploit when it comes to the Blues is their ability to allow a high-volume of goals against. In their past four games, St. Louis has not allowed less than five goals against, with Jordan Binnington having started three of these matches. They are currently tied for the second-most goals allowed in the NHL alongside the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins.

Players To Watch:

Jake DeBrusk

DeBrusk, who led the Canucks in goals scored last year, has two goals and two assists in the first 11 games of the season — not likely the ideal output for a first-line winger. With Conor Garland out for an unknown period of time, Vancouver’s lines will be shaken up. Brock Boeser slotted up on Elias Pettersson’s line as a result of this during Tuesday’s game, which could indicate that he’ll be joining Pettersson and DeBrusk on Thursday. DeBrusk and Boeser have found chemistry earlier on during the season, with the former’s speed assisting Boeser well.

Dalibor Dvorský

Dvorský, the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, looks like he’ll be making his NHL debut in tonight’s game. The center looks as though he’ll be given lots of opportunities with the Blues during his debut, as he will be playing center and is expected to spend time on the power play. Dvorský started the season with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, scoring three goals and two assists in six games played. A heavy shooter, the Canucks will want to be on the lookout for Dvorský, especially wherever he ends up being deployed on the Blues’ power play.

Vancouver Canucks (5–6–0):

Points:

Conor Garland: 3–8–11

Elias Pettersson: 3–5–8

Quinn Hughes: 1–6–7

Kiefer Sherwood: 6–0–6

Brock Boeser: 4–2–6

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 4–3–0

Kevin Lankinen: 1–3–0

St. Louis Blues (3–6–1):

Points:

Jordan Kyrou: 4–4–8

Jake Neighbours: 6–1–7

Jimmy Snuggerud: 3–3–6

Pavel Buchnevich: 2–4–6

Robert Thomas: 1–5–6

Goaltenders:

Jordan Binnington: 2–4–1

Joel Hofer: 1–2–0

Game Information:

Start time: 5:00 pm PT

Venue: Enterprise Center

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

