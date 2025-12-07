Lineup Notes: Pettersson Hits 500, Kane Returns As Canucks Battle The Wild

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their home back-to-back on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild. After falling 4-1 on Friday, Vancouver will be making two changes to their lineup in hopes of getting back in the win column. Here are the lineup notes for December 6, 2025.

After missing Friday's game with an illness, Evander Kane returns to the lineup on Saturday. This season, the 34-year-old has 14 points in 27 games. Kane will be replacing Jonathan Lekkerimäki, who will be a healthy scratch.

As for in goal, Nikita Tolopilo will get his third start of the year. The 25-year-old is 1-1-0 with a .892 at the NHL level this season. Tolopilo's last NHL start came on November 28, where he made 21 saves in a 3-2 loss.

Lastly, Saturday will be a historic night for center Elias Pettersson as he plays his 500th career game. The 27-year-old enters his 500th career game with 193 goals and 479 points, which leads all players from the 2017 draft class. Pettersson ranks seventh in all-time points with the Canucks, while his 286 assists rank 10th in franchise history.

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

