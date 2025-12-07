Report: Canucks And Devils Have Had Talks About Quinn Hughes

It may feel like an expected outcome, but as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports, the Vancouver Canucks have had discussions with the New Jersey Devils about Quinn Hughes. This comes after Friedman previously reported that Hughes and Filip Hronek were two players Vancouver is not keen on moving on from quite yet.

In Friedman’s report, the insider explained that while Vancouver and New Jersey have “had a conversation” about Hughes, nothing is imminent quite yet.

Many have linked the Canucks captain and the Devils for awhile now given that Hughes’ two younger brothers, Jack and Luke, currently play for New Jersey. Hughes is also on a contract that expires in 2026-27, which would walk him to free-agency if he chooses not to extend with Vancouver or if the team does not trade him before then.

Vancouver’s losing skid as of late has encouraged many to question Hughes’ future with the team. The defenceman is a highly-prized player that the Canucks will want to retain, or acquire as many assets as possible for in the event that he does not want to stay in Vancouver.

The Canucks will play the Devils next Sunday at 9:30 am PT in the first of a five-game road trip.

