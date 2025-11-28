Reichel Replaces Räty As Canucks Take On The Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks will be making one lineup change for their matchup against the San Jose Sharks. Aatu Räty will be a healthy scratch while Lukas Reichel draws in. Max Sasson will take Räty's spot on the third line, while Reichel will start the game as Vancouver's fourth-line center.

Räty's ice time has been decreasing over the past few games. The 23-year-old played only 7:16 against the Anaheim Ducks, which was his lowest of the season. So far this year, Räty has six points in 22 games and has won 56.8% of his faceoffs.

As for Reichel, he draws into the lineup for the first time since November 17. The 23-year-old has had a slow start to his Canucks career, posting just one assist in 13 games. Reichel has also struggled in the faceoff dot this year, winning just 40% of his draws since arriving in Vancouver.

Lastly, Nikita Tolopilo will start for the second consecutive game. The 25-year-old was sharp on Wednesday, stopping 37 of the 41 shots he faced in the victory. Tolopilo already has a win over the Sharks under his belt, beating San Jose in overtime last season.

Game Information:

Start time: 1:00 pm PT

Venue: SAP Center

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

