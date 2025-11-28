Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 16

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

Vancouver has officially experienced its first NHL and PWHL double-header, as both the Goldeneyes and Canucks played on Wednesday night. Izzy and Nicolleta break both matches down, highlighting the Goldeneyes’ cohesion issues and the Canucks’ lack of defence against the Ducks. Then, the discussion moves to ongoing trade rumours within the Canucks organization before praising the stellar play of Goldeneyes goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

0:55 — Weekly Recap: Canucks and Goldeneyes

1:20 — Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. the Ottawa Charge

10:47 — Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks

18:05 — Are The Canucks Making Trades?

18:50 — Rumours around Quinn Hughes’ future

25:40 — Is Kiefer Sherwood on the trade block?

28:10 — Will the Canucks trade Evander Kane?

30:45 — What To Make Of Cigarettes And Cashews

31:50 — The Canucks are taking a learning approach to this season

35:15 — Mixed messaging

36:40 — Emerance Maschmeyer is Performing as Advertised

39:30 — High-pressure experience on display

41:18 — Brief segué to Nikita Tolopilo

46:25 — How Do The Goldeneyes Stack Up Against The Rest Of The PWHL?

