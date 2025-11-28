    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 16

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 16

    Breaking down episode 16 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

    Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

    Vancouver has officially experienced its first NHL and PWHL double-header, as both the Goldeneyes and Canucks played on Wednesday night. Izzy and Nicolleta break both matches down, highlighting the Goldeneyes’ cohesion issues and the Canucks’ lack of defence against the Ducks. Then, the discussion moves to ongoing trade rumours within the Canucks organization before praising the stellar play of Goldeneyes goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer. 

    Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 16. 

    0:55 — Weekly Recap: Canucks and Goldeneyes 

    • 1:20 — Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. the Ottawa Charge 
    • 10:47 — Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks 

    18:05 — Are The Canucks Making Trades? 

    • 18:50 — Rumours around Quinn Hughes’ future 
    • 25:40 — Is Kiefer Sherwood on the trade block? 
    • 28:10 — Will the Canucks trade Evander Kane? 

    30:45 — What To Make Of Cigarettes And Cashews 

    • 31:50 — The Canucks are taking a learning approach to this season 
    • 35:15 — Mixed messaging 

    36:40 — Emerance Maschmeyer is Performing as Advertised 

    • 39:30 — High-pressure experience on display 
    • 41:18 — Brief segué to Nikita Tolopilo 

    46:25 — How Do The Goldeneyes Stack Up Against The Rest Of The PWHL? 

    Oct 30, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) reacts in the face of St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) after scoring during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

