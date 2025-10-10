The Stats Behind Game #1: Canucks 5, Flames 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

The Canucks kicked off their season with an impressive win over the Flames. While Vancouver did lose the even strength scoring chance battle 15-14, the Canucks were able to limit Calgary to just two even strength high danger chances, compared to five created. In the end, Vancouver was able to take control of the game in the third, where they outshot the Flames 8-4 at even strength while winning the high-danger scoring chance battle 5-0.

Looking at the heatmap, one issue for the Canucks was creating offence around Dustin Wolf's net. While Vancouver was able to create offensive chances, the majority of shots came from distance, which is not a recipe for long-term success. Ultimately, the Canucks need to find ways to create more rebound opportunities and generate chaos around the opposing net.

As for a forward line that stood out, the trio of Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser had a strong game. During their 5:33 of ice time, Vancouver outshot Calgary 4-3 while posting an xGF% of 83.99. All three were also involved in the Canucks fifth goal, as Boeser potted his first of the season from Pettersson and DeBrusk.

Lastly, Filip Chytil had a night to remember as he scored his first two goals of the season. The 26-year-old also had a strong game from an analytics perspective, recording an xGF% of 69.14. Chytil also created two individual high-danger chances at even strength and led the team with five total shots.

Vancouver hits the road for a Saturday night battle against the Edmonton Oilers. Last season, the Canucks lost the head-to-head matchup with the Oilers, going 1-2-0 against their Pacific Division rivals. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm on October 11 at Rogers Place.

